Mother’s Day Hashtags & Memes to Use Online

Mother’s Day is finally here, and what better way to celebrate than by posting some of the most hilarious memes around?

Read on to grab some of the top Mother’s Day memes and hashtags for Mom’s special day.

When you tell your mom you're staying after school and will be home at 6pm. #MothersDay #mothersdaymeme pic.twitter.com/U20HEt0wdp — VickiDRo (@imnotwandasykes) May 9, 2017

Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate and honor motherhood, and all the strong women in our lives. This year, the day falls on Sunday, May 12.

According to History.com, the day of celebration was created by Anna Jarvis in 1908; in 1914, it became an official US holiday. Jarvis, not a fan of the widespread commercialization of the holiday, later attempted to remove it from the calendar.

The outlet also notes that celebrations of Mother’s Day have their roots in ancient Greek and Roman festivals, that took place to honor the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele. In the UK and some areas of Europe, Mother’s Day used to fall on the fourth Sunday in lent, which was considered the time when “the faithful would return to their ‘mother church'”.

This year, a number of restaurants and chains are offering great deals for Mother’s Day. Those looking for a sweet treat can visit Baskin-Robbins, where Moms can celebrate a Fancy Cone Sampling Day and receive a free 1oz ice cream from 3 to 7pm.

At California Pizza Kitchen, heart-shaped pizzas are being made for Mother’s Day all weekend– May 9 through 12. CPK is also donating 20% off food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases to a nationwide fundraiser for the March of Dimes.

And Olive Garden is letting family tell Mom you love her with unlimited breadsticks– that can’t be beat. With your purchase of a $50 gift card, Olive Garden will also give you a $10 bonus card.