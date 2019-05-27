Shonduras AKA Shaun McBride: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Social media personality Shaun McBride, who posts videos under the name Shonduras, posted a video on May 23 that quickly became a meme. His video “JENNY FELL OFF THE TRAIL” shows McBride’s wife tripping and falling down a slope to a rocky beach below. Mrs. McBride says she is bruised and sore, but luckily she was not severely injured in the fall.

She described her experience in the video, saying, “I literally thought I was going to die. I’m lucky to be here and not even have a broken bone, just a really, really sore body.”

In the video, McBride talks about how scary it was to see his wife fall down what he describes as a cliff, calling it “scariest moment of my entire life.” The video shows Mrs. McBride’s tumble as well as a viewing party where the McBrides share the footage with their friends. You can watch the video below:

McBride said, “We want Jenny’s near-death experience to be motivation for you guys to make every single day the best day ever and make life the best ever because it can just change like that.”

Although the video was not intended to be funny, Twitter users quickly turned “cliff wife” into a meme after McBride posted part of the video to that platform. He has since deleted that tweet.

Moby (watching some other guy’s wife fall down a cliff): oh no, my wife! — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) May 26, 2019

Imagine if it had been Borat’s wife who fell off the cliff. I wonder what he would have said as she fell — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) May 25, 2019

please. my wife. she fell off a cliff. pic.twitter.com/bAhfIG7q1d — jonny sun (@jonnysun) May 26, 2019

1. Shonduras Is Known for His Snapchat Drawings and YouTube Channel

Shonduras is commonly thought of as the first Snapchat celebrity. His creative Snapchat drawings have earned him a following of hundreds of thousands of fans. According to a 2014 story in Forbes, he could earn around $30,000 for a sponsored post on the platform at that time. An Adweek report from the same year indicates that a top Snapchat personality like McBride could expect to make $100,000 a week by posting on the platform.

After becoming one of the top accounts on Snapchat, McBride began to grow his following on YouTube as well. In March 2017, he celebrated reaching one million subscribers on his YouTube channel. While his Snapchat content is very imaginative, his YouTube channel is more focused on having fun with his family and friends.

McBride’s wife Jenny, their daughter three-year-old daughter Adley, and their infant son Niko make frequent appearances in his videos.

2. Shonduras’ Video Series ‘Best Day Ever’ Is Meant to Highlight the Little Things That Make Life Fun

“Best day ever” is a common theme in Shonduras’ videos. He told Mediakix that the series was born from the need to post daily videos to gain traction on YouTube. He said, “I didn’t want to be another “Vlogger” and wanted to take Casey’s advice of uploading daily instead. And thus, I created the Best Days Ever. Basically, I make a YouTube video every day showing why that day was the best day ever! Always positive and always awesome!”

3. He Was Born With a Hole in His Heart

McBride has shared that he was born with a hole in his heart, making the first few days of his life rather frightening for his parents. Since then, he says he has been quite healthy and loves to seek out new thrills and adventures.

As a young man, he went on a Church of Latter Day Saints mission to Honduras which he says changed his life. “My time in Honduras is what really started my drive for influencing others in a positive way!! When I came back I was a much different person. I guess you could say I had grown up or found some motivation in serving others in Honduras.” He told Mediakix.

Following that transformative trip, family and friends began to call him by the nickname Shonduras.

4. He Also Loves to Skateboard

McBride has described skateboarding as his first love. He grew up in Utah and childhood friends Christian Sereika and Tyson Bowerbank have grown up to be professional skaters. McBride also loves snowboarding and playing video games.

5. He Owns the Esports Team Spacestation Gaming

McBride owns Spacestation Gaming, an esports team with professional streamers competing in games such as Rainbow Six: Siege, CSGO, Smite, Paladins, PUBG, Gears of War, Shadowverse and Hearthstone. Spacestation Gaming has provided content with sponsors like Uber Eats, HyperX, and the NBA’s Utah Jazz.

McBride told Esports Insider that watching esports sparked his interest in building a team. “After a couple of months, I began to understand the potential of competitive gaming and wanted to build an organization that was hyper-focused on engaging with their community.”

“The concept was similar to how a creator builds and releases content specific to their audience, and our success thus far has been deeply rooted in our community and the way we interact with them on social media.” He went on, adding that creating lasting and mutually beneficial brand partnerships is one of his goals for the team.