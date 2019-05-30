Wahlburgers Menus & Restaurant Locations Near Me

A+E’s hit reality show The Wahlburgers, is currently airing its tenth and final season. The show is set at the Wahlburger chain’s Boston location and follows the brothers as they operate and come home to the family business. Since the show’s start in 2014, the burger chain has continued to expand across the United States and internationally, for fans of the show, the restaurant, and the famous family behind it to enjoy.

Wahlburgers currently has locations in 19 US states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Wisconsin), as well as Ontario, Canada and the UK. You can locate the Wahlburgers restaurant nearest to you using their search tool, found here.

The first Wahlburgers location opened in Hingham, Massachusetts in 2011. Following that first location’s success, the brothers expanded their restaurant into Toronto. Their Boston location, where the show is often based, is located at 132 Brookline Avenue. According to Chicago Eater, the first Chicago Wahlburgers location opened just last month, at 2 E. Ontario Street.

As the restaurant’s name suggests, Wahlburgers specializes in a number of different burger menu items. On their website, they say that the chain was inspired by Paul’s memories of his father’s BBQ grill recipes and french fries, adding “of course, one of his favorite foods has always been burgers and there are plenty of them at Wahlburgers along with a few creative spins on fun side dishes from his past.” Their menu features 10 different burgers, including their plant-based Impossible Burger, sandwiches, and salads. They also serve fries, onion rings, and tater tots as their side options.

For a full list of their food and drink menu items, click here.

When it was announced that the A+E series that centers around this growing burger chain empire would be receiving one final season on the network, Variety reported that Mark said in a statement “Creating the Wahlburgers restaurants has been an incredible experience and we are so grateful to have shared it with A&E viewers these last nine seasons.” Donnie, too, reflected that “It’s been an amazing journey that has brought us closer together as a family and launched our little business to heights we never could’ve imagined.”

A new episode of The Wahlburgers airs tonight on A+E at 9/8c. The description for the episode, entitled “Be a Good Sport,” reads “Donnie breaks ground on his St. Charles, Ill., location; Alma, Johnny Drama and Phyllis plan a ’50s-themed carhop behind Paul’s back; Brandon gets into the dog food market with the help of Paul and Alma’s dogs.”