Democratic Debate Drinking Games & Bingo: Top Ideas for a Fun Watch Party Tonight

If you’re looking for some fun games to play for a Democratic debate watch party tonight, your best options might be drinking games or bingo. Here are some ideas to help you get started. Remember, anything that you take a drink for in a drinking game could also be used on a bingo card if you’re running out of ideas.

Drinking Game Ideas

Here are some ideas you could include in a drinking game during the Democratic debates.

  • Take a sip any time someone says “Trump” (If you drank a shot, you’d likely be drunk pretty quick, so we need to keep this one to a sip)
  • Take a shot any time someone takes a jab at Biden
  • Take a sip any time someone talks about Russia
  • Take a shot the first time someone says “Green New Deal.” Then sips after.
  • Take a sip when a candidate talks about Mueller.
  • Take a sip if someone is cut off by a moderator.
  • Take a sip if someone who is not Bernie Sanders talks about socialism.
  • Take a shot if someone calls for Trump to be impeached.
  • Take a shot if a moderator scolds a candidate for going too long.
  • Take a sip if someone talks in Spanish.
  • Take a sip if someone talks about their dog or cat.
  • Take a shot if a man interrupts a woman.
  • Take a sip if someone talks about Wikileaks or Julian Assange.
  • Take a shot if someone talks about Hillary Clinton.
  • Take a shot if you have to Google a candidate because you have no idea who they are.

For specific candidates (from either debate):

  • Take a sip any time Bernie Sanders says “percent”
  • Take a sip when Andrew Yang talks about automation
  • Take a sip when Andrew Yang talks about $1,000
  • Take a sip when Bernie Sanders talks about a jobs guarantee.
  • Take a sip when Marianne Williamson talks about spirituality.
  • Take a shot if Joe Biden talks about sexual harassment.
  • Take a sip if Beto O’Rourke steps away from the podium.
  • Take a sip if someone interrupts Biden.
  • Take a shot if someone (even in the audience) talks about the Yang Gang.
  • Take a sip if Biden talks about Obama.
  • Take a shot if Biden talks about being progressive.
  • Take a shot if Beto is asked about his DUI.
  • Take a sip if Beto is asked about being in a band.
  • Take a sip if Buttigieg talks about being in the military.
  • Take a sip if Inslee does NOT mention climate change.
  • Take a sip if Tulsi says aloha.
  • Take a sip if Booker talks about being a vegan.
  • Take a sip if Harris talks about being a prosecutor.
  • Take a sip if Tulsi talks about regime change.
  • Take a sip if Delaney says something against Medicare for All.
  • Take a shot if Hickenlooper specifically calls out socialism.
  • Take a sip if Ryan talks about playing football.
  • Take a sip if Swalwell talks about gyms.
  • Take a sip if Warren says “I have a plan.”
  • Take a shot if Buttigieg talks about Mike Pence.

Bingo Ideas

Any of the ideas above can be translated into a Bingo game card. But on Reddit, user u/spacetime9 created a Bingo card specifically for the second night of the debate. You can find the card and download it here.

Some ideas for terms you can include on a bingo card include:

  • Putin or Russia
  • Mueller
  • Medicare for all
  • Marijuana legalization
  • Universal basic income
  • Obama
  • A man interrupts a woman
  • Someone plugs their campaign website
  • Biden is accused of harassment (only for the second night)
  • Gun control
  • Concentration camps
  • Talks about parents or grandparents
  • AOC is mentioned
  • Opioid epidemic
  • References someone from the other debate
  • Cut off by a moderator
  • Reproductive rights
  • Paid family leave
  • Immigration reform
  • Green New Deal
  • Voting rights
  • Student debt forgiveness
  • Socialism
  • Hillary Clinton
  • Wikileaks
  • Julian Assange
  • Middle class
  • Billionaires
  • Reparations
  • Electoral college
  • Abortion

You can create your own bingo cards here.

Remember, don’t drink and drive if you take part in a drinking game. You can always grab an Uber or Lyft and stay safe.

  • Published
