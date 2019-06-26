Democratic Debate Drinking Games & Bingo: Top Ideas for a Fun Watch Party Tonight

If you’re looking for some fun games to play for a Democratic debate watch party tonight, your best options might be drinking games or bingo. Here are some ideas to help you get started. Remember, anything that you take a drink for in a drinking game could also be used on a bingo card if you’re running out of ideas.
Drinking Game Ideas
Here are some ideas you could include in a drinking game during the Democratic debates.
- Take a sip any time someone says “Trump” (If you drank a shot, you’d likely be drunk pretty quick, so we need to keep this one to a sip)
- Take a shot any time someone takes a jab at Biden
- Take a sip any time someone talks about Russia
- Take a shot the first time someone says “Green New Deal.” Then sips after.
- Take a sip when a candidate talks about Mueller.
- Take a sip if someone is cut off by a moderator.
- Take a sip if someone who is not Bernie Sanders talks about socialism.
- Take a shot if someone calls for Trump to be impeached.
- Take a shot if a moderator scolds a candidate for going too long.
- Take a sip if someone talks in Spanish.
- Take a sip if someone talks about their dog or cat.
- Take a shot if a man interrupts a woman.
- Take a sip if someone talks about Wikileaks or Julian Assange.
- Take a shot if someone talks about Hillary Clinton.
- Take a shot if you have to Google a candidate because you have no idea who they are.
For specific candidates (from either debate):
- Take a sip any time Bernie Sanders says “percent”
- Take a sip when Andrew Yang talks about automation
- Take a sip when Andrew Yang talks about $1,000
- Take a sip when Bernie Sanders talks about a jobs guarantee.
- Take a sip when Marianne Williamson talks about spirituality.
- Take a shot if Joe Biden talks about sexual harassment.
- Take a sip if Beto O’Rourke steps away from the podium.
- Take a sip if someone interrupts Biden.
- Take a shot if someone (even in the audience) talks about the Yang Gang.
- Take a sip if Biden talks about Obama.
- Take a shot if Biden talks about being progressive.
- Take a shot if Beto is asked about his DUI.
- Take a sip if Beto is asked about being in a band.
- Take a sip if Buttigieg talks about being in the military.
- Take a sip if Inslee does NOT mention climate change.
- Take a sip if Tulsi says aloha.
- Take a sip if Booker talks about being a vegan.
- Take a sip if Harris talks about being a prosecutor.
- Take a sip if Tulsi talks about regime change.
- Take a sip if Delaney says something against Medicare for All.
- Take a shot if Hickenlooper specifically calls out socialism.
- Take a sip if Ryan talks about playing football.
- Take a sip if Swalwell talks about gyms.
- Take a sip if Warren says “I have a plan.”
- Take a shot if Buttigieg talks about Mike Pence.
Bingo Ideas
Any of the ideas above can be translated into a Bingo game card. But on Reddit, user u/spacetime9 created a Bingo card specifically for the second night of the debate. You can find the card and download it here.
Some ideas for terms you can include on a bingo card include:
- Putin or Russia
- Mueller
- Medicare for all
- Marijuana legalization
- Universal basic income
- Obama
- A man interrupts a woman
- Someone plugs their campaign website
- Biden is accused of harassment (only for the second night)
- Gun control
- Concentration camps
- Talks about parents or grandparents
- AOC is mentioned
- Opioid epidemic
- References someone from the other debate
- Cut off by a moderator
- Reproductive rights
- Paid family leave
- Immigration reform
- Green New Deal
- Voting rights
- Student debt forgiveness
- Socialism
- Hillary Clinton
- Wikileaks
- Julian Assange
- Middle class
- Billionaires
- Reparations
- Electoral college
- Abortion
You can create your own bingo cards here.
Remember, don’t drink and drive if you take part in a drinking game. You can always grab an Uber or Lyft and stay safe.