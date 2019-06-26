Democratic Debate Drinking Games & Bingo: Top Ideas for a Fun Watch Party Tonight

If you’re looking for some fun games to play for a Democratic debate watch party tonight, your best options might be drinking games or bingo. Here are some ideas to help you get started. Remember, anything that you take a drink for in a drinking game could also be used on a bingo card if you’re running out of ideas.

Drinking Game Ideas

Here are some ideas you could include in a drinking game during the Democratic debates.

Take a sip any time someone says “Trump” (If you drank a shot, you’d likely be drunk pretty quick, so we need to keep this one to a sip)

Take a shot any time someone takes a jab at Biden

Take a sip any time someone talks about Russia

Take a shot the first time someone says “Green New Deal.” Then sips after.

Take a sip when a candidate talks about Mueller.

Take a sip if someone is cut off by a moderator.

Take a sip if someone who is not Bernie Sanders talks about socialism.

Take a shot if someone calls for Trump to be impeached.

Take a shot if a moderator scolds a candidate for going too long.

Take a sip if someone talks in Spanish.

Take a sip if someone talks about their dog or cat.

Take a shot if a man interrupts a woman.

Take a sip if someone talks about Wikileaks or Julian Assange.

Take a shot if someone talks about Hillary Clinton.

Take a shot if you have to Google a candidate because you have no idea who they are.

For specific candidates (from either debate):

Take a sip any time Bernie Sanders says “percent”

Take a sip when Andrew Yang talks about automation

Take a sip when Andrew Yang talks about $1,000

Take a sip when Bernie Sanders talks about a jobs guarantee.

Take a sip when Marianne Williamson talks about spirituality.

Take a shot if Joe Biden talks about sexual harassment.

Take a sip if Beto O’Rourke steps away from the podium.

Take a sip if someone interrupts Biden.

Take a shot if someone (even in the audience) talks about the Yang Gang.

Take a sip if Biden talks about Obama.

Take a shot if Biden talks about being progressive.

Take a shot if Beto is asked about his DUI.

Take a sip if Beto is asked about being in a band.

Take a sip if Buttigieg talks about being in the military.

Take a sip if Inslee does NOT mention climate change.

Take a sip if Tulsi says aloha.

Take a sip if Booker talks about being a vegan.

Take a sip if Harris talks about being a prosecutor.

Take a sip if Tulsi talks about regime change.

Take a sip if Delaney says something against Medicare for All.

Take a shot if Hickenlooper specifically calls out socialism.

Take a sip if Ryan talks about playing football.

Take a sip if Swalwell talks about gyms.

Take a sip if Warren says “I have a plan.”

Take a shot if Buttigieg talks about Mike Pence.

Bingo Ideas

Any of the ideas above can be translated into a Bingo game card. But on Reddit, user u/spacetime9 created a Bingo card specifically for the second night of the debate. You can find the card and download it here.

Some ideas for terms you can include on a bingo card include:

Putin or Russia

Mueller

Medicare for all

Marijuana legalization

Universal basic income

Obama

A man interrupts a woman

Someone plugs their campaign website

Biden is accused of harassment (only for the second night)

Gun control

Concentration camps

Talks about parents or grandparents

AOC is mentioned

Opioid epidemic

References someone from the other debate

Cut off by a moderator

Reproductive rights

Paid family leave

Immigration reform

Green New Deal

Voting rights

Student debt forgiveness

Socialism

Hillary Clinton

Wikileaks

Julian Assange

Middle class

Billionaires

Reparations

Electoral college

Abortion

You can create your own bingo cards here.

Remember, don’t drink and drive if you take part in a drinking game. You can always grab an Uber or Lyft and stay safe.