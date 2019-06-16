Dad Jokes That Are Funny on Father’s Day 2019

Does your father have a great sense of humor? Is he known for his cringe-worthy “Dad Jokes?” This Father’s Day, why not surprise him with some jokes of your own.

Whether you’re looking for a joke to include in your Father’s Day card, or are a dad yourself and want to keep your family laughing all through dinner, we found a number of dad jokes and puns that are especially funny on the holiday.

Here are some of the cleverest dad jokes about being or having a father:

NPR reminds us of this timeless dad joke: “What does the buffalo tell his son in the morning? Bye, son!”

The Twitter account @Dadsaysjokes posts daily dad jokes for their over 92,000 followers to enjoy. A number of those dad jokes have to do with parenting and being a dad. One punny joke about naming kids is “My friend Jay had twin girls recently and he wanted to name them after him. So I suggested Kaye and Elle.” Or, if you’re a daughter, this one might work well with your relationship with your dad: “My daughter wants the new iPhone for her birthday. I told her she will if she gets good grades, does her chores and follows the house rules. Otherwise, she will get a cheaper phone because… It’s my way or the Huawei…”

The Youtube account ActionShock shared a funny video earlier this year called “Dad Joke Survivors.” It leads with the classic “I told my dad I was hungry. He said ‘Hi Hungry, I’m Dad.'”

