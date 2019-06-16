Father’s Day Songs, Prayers & Blessings for Church

Father’s Day 2019 is here, and what better way to celebrate than with songs, prayers, and blessings for church?

Whether you’re looking to celebrate Dad, Grandpa, or another father figure in your life, look no further for some of the top songs, prayers, and blessings to celebrate the day.

Songs

Everclear, ‘Father of Mine’



George Strait, ‘The Best Day’



Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole, ‘Unforgettable’ (Live)



Keith Urban, ‘Song For Dad’



Prayers

God, Our Father

God, our Father

Bless these men,

that they may find strength as fathers.

Let the example of their faith and love shine forth.

Grant that we, their sons and daughters,

may honor them always

with a spirit of profound respect.

Strength of a Mountain

God took the strength of a mountain,

The majesty of a tree,

The warmth of a summer sun,

The calm of a quiet sea,

The generous soul of nature,

The comforting arm of night,

The wisdom of the ages,

The power of the eagle’s flight,

The joy of a morning in spring,

The faith of a mustard seed,

The patience of eternity,

The depth of a family need,

Then God combined these qualities,

When there was nothing more to add,

He knew His masterpiece was complete,

And so, He called it … Dad

Proverbs 23:24

The father of the righteous has great joy. Whoever fathers a wise child delights in him.

Old Irish Blessing (Guideposts)

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind always be at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

and rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.

(a traditional Irish blessing)

A Blessing from the Apostle Paul (Guideposts)

May God, out of his glorious riches, strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, that Christ may dwell in your heart through faith.

May you, being rooted and established in love, have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and may you know this love that surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God.

May God, who is utterly able, do immeasurably more for you and in you than all you can ever ask or imagine.

(based on Ephesians 3:16-19, NIV)