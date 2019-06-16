Father’s Day Wishes & Sayings 2019

Father’s Day is here, and finding the right words to describe how grateful you are for your father and everything he has done for you can be difficult. As you head over to spend the day together, you might be looking for a way to express how much he means to you, and how blessed you feel to call him “dad.” We’ve rounded up a list of heartfelt, memorable Father’s Day quotes to help you find exactly the right words to write, text or tell your father on his big day.

Famous Father’s Day Quotes

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back,” – Linda Poindexter

“Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that’s why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right.” – Wade Boggs

“He adopted a role called Being a Father so that his child would have something mythical and infinitely important: a Protector.” – Tom Wolfe

“I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” – Hedy Lamarr

“Lately all my friends are worried they’re turning into their fathers. I’m worried I’m not.” – Dan Zevin

“The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.” – Antoine-François Prévost

“Some people don’t believe in heroes, but they haven’t met my dad.” – Unknown

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” – Jim Valvano

“To the world you are a dad. To our family you are the world.” – Unknown

“A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.” – Unknown

“Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of song.” – Pam Brown

“It is not flesh and blood, but the heart which makes us fathers and sons.” – Johann Friedrich von Schiller

Father’s Day Wishes & Card Messages

If you’re just looking for the right words to add to a card, Hallmark has some simple-yet-perfect messages and wishes to add to your greeting card.