Google Calendar Down Memes: Best Tweets & Jokes About the Outage

Google Calendar has been down for at least an hour as people are trying to start their workday on Tuesday morning. Now it’s turned into a meme, with some people enjoying the break from all their required appointments, and with others becoming increasingly frustrated about the issues. Here are the best memes, reactions, and jokes.

I'll always remember the times we had, Google Calendar pic.twitter.com/oFDeggVftp — Jace Goodwin (@thejacegoodwin) June 18, 2019

It’s not clear what caused the Google Calendar problems, but issues are increasing according to Down Detector.

Time has temporarily stopped for some.

Time temporarily stops as Google Calendar has a 404 outage 😱 Hey @imarketsolution check this out https://t.co/pC212KlgF0 — Andrew Allen (@AndrewAllenVT) June 18, 2019

Time to pull out your day planner.

Google Calendar: Error 404

The Day Planner buried in a drawer: pic.twitter.com/2dpy6d4axp — Dan Speerin (@danspeerin) June 18, 2019

It’s not clear what’s causing the issue. Some people are getting 404 errors when they try to use Google Calendar. Others can’t log in at all, while others can use their app but they’re seeing a blank calendar. A few people say they can still use Google Calendar on their phones, so that’s worth a try if you’re having trouble.

So Google Calendar is down. Does anyone remember what we were supposed to be doing right now? Maybe a meeting? A phone call?! Never mind we'll just have a nap until our calendars are working again. pic.twitter.com/8RnxTVE7R1 — JigTalk – The Dating App (@jigtalk_) June 18, 2019

Some people received the following Google Apps status notification: “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar.” Here’s what that message looks like:

Google Calendar Status pic.twitter.com/mhNEyHLr1a — John Schneider (@schneiderboy) June 18, 2019

Some people can’t do their job without Google Calendar, so it’s break time.

Google calendar is doooooooown still pic.twitter.com/UkwB2iBuYh — Funkwagen (@Funk_wagen) June 18, 2019

When Google Calendar is down pic.twitter.com/Y0QTuNT2dO — Career-Obsessed Banshee (@edenwillow) June 18, 2019

So google calendar is down…. I’m at work…. sooOooO pic.twitter.com/mLMQliwPEf — adrian hernandez (@draaazy_24) June 18, 2019

Some people are offering to temporarily be personal assistants while the Calendar is down.

I’ll be your google calendar, for a modest fee!

Let me know your appointments, and I’ll tweet to you whenever a meeting will begin in 30 minutes.#CareerChange pic.twitter.com/N7gJ73xBqF — Michael Spicher (@MRSpicher) June 18, 2019

That actually might be helpful to some people.

#googledown me trying to do my scheduling right now at work without google calendar 📆 pic.twitter.com/wqpVztB5yL — House of Lights (@anthonylight69) June 18, 2019

But others are pretty upset about the whole thing.

Google Calendar is down. Life is over pic.twitter.com/qS5HFdG8yl — ⚡️⚡️ (@KelsBryce) June 18, 2019

Me today with Google Calendar down. pic.twitter.com/5tzbScnEiJ — Lauren Steinmeyer (@larakido) June 18, 2019

The response in the tweet below is probably the best reaction to this outage.

im taking the fact that google calendar is down to mean that i dont have to go to any of my meetings today and potentially ever . thanks google i owe you one — ally ☄️ (@allytmacd) June 18, 2019

No one can get mad if you miss a meeting today.

GOOGLE CALENDAR IS DOWN. GO. BE FREE. NO MEETINGS. pic.twitter.com/NZXjiQFga6 — Sailor Ghoul 🎃✨ (@soandsos) June 18, 2019

Some say the mobile app is still working, but is it really? And does anyone else know?

Psst, try the mobile Google Calendar app! You can still find out where you're supposed to be and at what time while Calendar is down… but everyone else is probably still in the dark so never mind. pic.twitter.com/do1EgnDS8T — Joana Kelly (@joanawithonen) June 18, 2019

The error is confusing for many.

Can you remember your meetings today? A lot of people can’t.

Me trying to remember what meetings I have during the google calendar crisis pic.twitter.com/Lu0RLMa1Us — Nae (@code_hearted) June 18, 2019

Today is canceled. Maybe it’s time to see a movie.

Google calendar is still down. Today is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/DjOTAOsvBS — Ashleigh Brown (@ashleigh_brown1) June 18, 2019

Or prepare for the apocalypse, because that will happen if Google Calendar stays down for much longer.

Google Calendar is down so I'm preparing for the apocalypse, whose survival team needs a knitter? — Larry Eames (she&he pronouns) (@liblarrian) June 18, 2019

Here’s a fun tip. Check the G Suite Dashboard Status to see if Google Calendar is still having issues.

At this time, it’s not clear what happened or when the issue will be resolved with Google Calendar. But the memes are going to keep coming.