Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Premiere: Best Memes, Twitter Reactions & Reviews

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 premiered on Hulu in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and fans of the show were both excited and somewhat disappointed with how the first three episodes of the season played out. WARNING: Spoilers Ahead! Some of the following reactions, memes and reviews may include spoilers on the first three episodes of season 3, so turn back now if you’re not caught up.

For those who need a quick recap of the show, the series is set in the future, dystopian world of “Gilead,” which has replaced the former United States. Violent religious extremists have stripped women of their rights and imposed a male-dominated dictatorship, rounding up women and forcing them in to a life of sexual servitude and surrogacy.

After an unknown disaster has left most of the population sterile, the few remaining fertile women are captured and given to high-ranking, powerful men as “handmaid’s” to bear their children. The handmaids are brainwashed and beaten, forced into a life of ritualistic rape each month when they are ovulating, and any child that they bear is immediately taken away to be raised by the household patriarch and his barren wife.

Since it’s been more than a year since season 2 aired, fans have been waiting anxiously to see what fallout Offred a.k.a. June Osborne will have to deal with after she helped fellow handmaid Ofjoseph/Emily escape to Canada with Offred’s newborn, infant daughter in tow. Offred chose to stay behind in a last-ditch effort to rescue her firstborn as well, which left fans wondering what will happen to the show’s protagonist now that she is still stuck behind in Gilead.

Hulu dropped the first three episodes of season 3 early Wednesday morning, and as more people get the chance to binge the first part of the season, memes, gifs and various reactions have been popping up all over social media.

As usual, fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their feelings; most were thrilled for the return of the show, while others were less satisfied that the show has continued Offred’s storyline so far beyond the book (although Margaret Atwood is actually releasing a sequel later this year).

Some users reminded their friends and followers that they were going to be shut up in the house for a few days while they binged the first few episodes of Handmaid’s Tale and Black Mirror, which also dropped early this morning.

“I will not be making outdoor appearances for the next 3-5 business days due to the new seasons of black mirror and the handmaid’s tale,” one user wrote. “I will continue to accept letters and gifts as necessary. Thank you for your understanding.”

There were (surprisingly) several Spongebob Squarepants memes shared on Twitter leading up to the season 3 premiere …

While others just shared gifs, videos and memes expressing their excitement for the newest season (despite how depressing the show can be).

Others jokingly compared the show to the current political atmosphere in America, which has become a trend in recent years since President Donald Trump took office.

There were plenty of critical reviews and reactions across social media as well, although some tried to keep spoilers out of their posts, to the best of their abilities.

“Not going to review season 3 of Handmaid’s Tale (I may sneak in a tiny discussion elsewhere) but it is realllly showing the effects of stretching out the story with an indefinite endpoint,” user James Poniewozik wrote. “Its arc has gone from audacious to bludgeoning to torpid.”

This sentiment was expressed frequently across social media and through different media outlets, whose reviewers felt the show was becoming “boring” and drawn out.

This post will continue to be updated as more memes, reactions and reviews are released. Keep checking back for the latest social media reactions to the new season.

