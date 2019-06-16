Last-Minute Father’s Day Ideas, DIY Gifts & Plans 2019

The day to celebrate Dad is here. This Father’s Day, the sky’s the limit when it comes to gifts for your ol’ man, but if you’re still trying to put together something to do for Dad, look no further.

We’ve got the top Father’s Day ideas, DIY gifts, and plans to celebrate this 2019.

Adventures

If you’re looking more for an experience over a gift, why not take Dad to a picnic? You can pick his favorite go-to’s– be it PB&Js or chocolate chip cookies– to make sure you curate the perfect picnic for your father.

Or, how about fishing? There’s no better way to bond with Dad than stepping into the outdoors for some fishing.

If you’re looking for something a bit more adventurous and high-speed, why not find a local go-kart course? This gives you and Dad an opportunity to flex those competitive muscles or simply go around the course a few times for some good-fashion fun.

Gifts

Why not swap those old paperbacks out for something a little easier. On Amazon, you can purchase an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. Not only are these now waterproof, but they offer more than 2x the storage. Check them out here. You can purchase on Amazon for just $129.99.

A beach chair and swim trunks is another great gift idea for Dad. With summer around the corner, what better way to cool down than a trip to the beach with the family? Make sure your Dad is ready for for the pool or ocean with a set of Apex Swim Trunks, which you can check out here.

If Dad’s a wine fan, why not invest in some Firstleaf Wine Club. This gets you your first bottles for just $40, and free shipping for a whole year. Firstleaf works by curating six different bottles of wine for Dad to try. He can receive them just once as a one-off, or at regular intervals– every one to three months.

If you’re looking for a really-last-minute gift, purchase Dad his favorite drink from Drizly with same-day delivery. This works with local liquor shops. As the website boasts, simply shop, order, and enjoy!

If you’re hoping for more of a DIY idea, why not make Dad a Beer Bouquet. Simply purchase a six-pack, wrap the casing in wrapping paper, and include some roses and other plants to make the libations look like a garden!

There’s no day like Father’s Day, and with the right idea, you’re sure to give Dad a day he’ll never forget.