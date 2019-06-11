The Bachelorette Memes, Quotes & Jokes 2019

This season of The Bachelorette is only four (almost five) episodes in and already filled with plenty of drama, feuds, fights and scandals. And with a show as dramatic and popular as The Bachelorette comes a slew of hilarious memes, gifs, Twitter reactions and jokes at the expense of the contestants and the bachelorette herself, Hannah Brown.
The official ABC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “The amped-up emotions of last week continue as Hannah pulls two bitter rivals aside to try to get to the real truth behind the bad blood between them. Her efforts to mediate backfire with the rose ceremony looming. But before the first rose is even handed out, a shocking disappointment leaves Hannah questioning herself and the remaining men.”
The internet never lets us down when it comes to churning out the most epic memes imaginable, and every Monday since the season 15 premiere has been filled with a plethora of excellent reactions to each episode, and tonight’s Tuesday night episode should be no different. While you wait for the episode to air, check out a few of our favorite memes and gifs from the first four episodes.
Like this Luke. P fist shot, that has become the Bachelorette version of the Arthur fist meme:
(There were literally hundreds of Arthur/Luke P. memes flooding Twitter so we just picked a few to highlight how epic and accurate they are!)
And for those of you who might not have noticed, Luke P. has officially been branded the villain of season 15, so there are plenty of excellent memes and gifs about his attitude and Brown’s apparent lack of notice or car that he might be a psychopath.
Check out a few of the (fairly accurate) memes below:
These epic war memes about Kevin’s rugby injuries, comparing Rhode Island’s health care practices to Civil War-era treatment:
Peter’s hilarious way of running to Brown that apparently flew way under the radar:
Even some of the contestants from this season have been trolling Instagram comments with some pretty epic jokes about each other. Most of them involve hating on Luke P. but that doesn’t make them any less hilarious.
This poll and the following Tyler C. memes that most Bachelorette fans can relate to (because who isn’t in love with Tyler?):
This absolute gem about the Bachelorette producers:
And these two, which most fans are probably feeling about tonight’s episode:
Check out a couple more of our favorites from season 15 of The Bachelorette:
(we can’t get enough of the John Paul Jones chicken nugget memes)
Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of The Bachelorette and watch as the drama between the two Luke’s unfolds.
