The Bachelorette Memes, Quotes & Jokes 2019

This season of The Bachelorette is only four (almost five) episodes in and already filled with plenty of drama, feuds, fights and scandals. And with a show as dramatic and popular as The Bachelorette comes a slew of hilarious memes, gifs, Twitter reactions and jokes at the expense of the contestants and the bachelorette herself, Hannah Brown.

The official ABC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “The amped-up emotions of last week continue as Hannah pulls two bitter rivals aside to try to get to the real truth behind the bad blood between them. Her efforts to mediate backfire with the rose ceremony looming. But before the first rose is even handed out, a shocking disappointment leaves Hannah questioning herself and the remaining men.”

The description continues: “Trying to leave the drama stateside, she embarks on an overseas adventure, greeting her suitors in Inverness, Scotland. Hannah and her first one-on-one date explore the local culture, and the man decides to take a risk and share his deep feelings for her with a look to the future. Will it be too much too soon? A group of 10 suitors go native – wearing Scottish kilts – to compete in the first-ever ‘Bachelorette Highland Games.’ The after-party that night turns into a mix of sexy make-out sessions and serious conversations. Hannah’s last one-on-one date of the week is filled with crazy drama and she faces an agonizing decision that could cost her a happy ending.”

The internet never lets us down when it comes to churning out the most epic memes imaginable, and every Monday since the season 15 premiere has been filled with a plethora of excellent reactions to each episode, and tonight’s Tuesday night episode should be no different. While you wait for the episode to air, check out a few of our favorite memes and gifs from the first four episodes.

Like this Luke. P fist shot, that has become the Bachelorette version of the Arthur fist meme:

Bf: “omg you need to tweet a pic of Luke P.’s fist and the Arthur meme”

Me: “the bach account did that before the episode even started”

Bf: Dumb show. Dumb show you watch. Doesn’t allow the audience to be creative. Stifles creativity. Dumb show. Dumb show.” #TheBachelorette https://t.co/ihamMl06Hd — Bec (@becccathomas) June 4, 2019

luke p. is the physical embodiment of the arthur fist meme #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/67rtvwT9Mo — chelsea ☆ (@alaskastardis) June 4, 2019

(There were literally hundreds of Arthur/Luke P. memes flooding Twitter so we just picked a few to highlight how epic and accurate they are!)

And for those of you who might not have noticed, Luke P. has officially been branded the villain of season 15, so there are plenty of excellent memes and gifs about his attitude and Brown’s apparent lack of notice or car that he might be a psychopath.

Check out a few of the (fairly accurate) memes below:

all of the hannah knowing

men telling hannah she has to keep

luke p’s a bad person: him for ratings:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/WVhWMfS3aC — brooke (@brookemnds) June 4, 2019

I can’t believe that Luke P. made this for Hannah #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/IBDWinRKfF — Patty (@RealPattyWap) June 4, 2019

Luke P to all the other guys trying to get to know Hannah:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/2iE8Nqdstb — Cody Rohlfing (@Cody_Rohlfing) June 6, 2019

This week on the Bachelorette:

Hannah: I just don’t know what to think about Luke P… #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/dcXaQ7JrhP — Lauren Eubanks (@Sparrow779) June 9, 2019

These epic war memes about Kevin’s rugby injuries, comparing Rhode Island’s health care practices to Civil War-era treatment:

The year is 1765, the war is harsh and medical supplies haven’t arrive at the front line yet. But Kevin keeps his moral high. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/mpC1WpQdxr — A boy named Bres. 📐 (@JekelHyde) June 4, 2019

Can we all take a min to be concerned about Rhode Island’s health care… I mean did Kevin go to a civil war hospital? 😂 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/KscXePYstO — KerryC (@KerryC55688872) June 4, 2019

Peter’s hilarious way of running to Brown that apparently flew way under the radar:

Did no one else notice the way Peter was running towards Hannah??? #theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/pGKKax9maC — Andrea Pye (@andrea_pye) June 4, 2019

Even some of the contestants from this season have been trolling Instagram comments with some pretty epic jokes about each other. Most of them involve hating on Luke P. but that doesn’t make them any less hilarious.

All the guys hating on Luke P. on Instagram is the highlight of this season. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/UWfjlIYSHn — sammar (@sammar_____) June 4, 2019

Lollllll they truly hate this dude so much – part 3 #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/B8nMeogzCu — Let's Chat Bachelor (@bach_chat) June 6, 2019

This poll and the following Tyler C. memes that most Bachelorette fans can relate to (because who isn’t in love with Tyler?):

current relationship status: ⚪️ single ⚪️ taken 🔘 in love with 10 different guys i’ve never met from the bachelorette — m i c h a e l a (@mickeyydeee) June 4, 2019

me running to Tyler C’s house the minute he gets kicked off the show #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/1uR0gPTMHW — bachelor bitch (@bachelorbitchh) June 5, 2019

This absolute gem about the Bachelorette producers:

The producers doing background checks on the cast for #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/AyoruVgf1y — Bachelorette Rose (@RealityRose_) June 11, 2019

And these two, which most fans are probably feeling about tonight’s episode:

Having to wait an extra day to watch #TheBachelorette this week got me like pic.twitter.com/TykojO35mF — 🌻🌹 (@denabena28) June 10, 2019

Who’s night was ruined by the #NBAFinals2019 and finding out #TheBachelorette is tomorrow night? pic.twitter.com/ZDbW6Z1bg0 — JPJ: John Paul Jones (@harrison4bach) June 10, 2019

Check out a couple more of our favorites from season 15 of The Bachelorette:

Me, anytime before I've had coffee and put on makeup. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/laDKZ6tdI6 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 7, 2019

#TheBachelorette Hannah: Come over.

John Paul Jones: I can’t, I’m playing rugby.

Hannah: I have chicken nuggets.

John Paul Jones: pic.twitter.com/0XLHr8xhhV — Markis (@_MarkWithAnM) June 4, 2019

(we can’t get enough of the John Paul Jones chicken nugget memes)

My family’s probably wondering why I’m cackling so loud. They probably think it’s memes but it’s actually bc of Luke P pulling up the definition of “psychopath” and saying “that’s the complete opposite of me” I’m GENUINELY CACKLING #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/MfGnGrPJ4x — Holly (@hollyheartsdogs) June 4, 2019

Another #TheBachelorette meme because why not pic.twitter.com/CzbCjDUpG8 — Jesi Taylor Cruz (@moontwerk) June 5, 2019

All the guys in

the house

explaining that

Luke P. is a

psychopath: Hannah B: #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/W06m1S3j6X — aut (@aut_schneider) June 4, 2019

Watching Hannah believe Luke P. over Luke S. on the #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/UcHwSSoWPr — Han (@hannahbaker410) June 5, 2019

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of The Bachelorette and watch as the drama between the two Luke’s unfolds.

