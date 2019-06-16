Walmart & Target Father’s Day Sales & Hours

Walmart and Target departments stores are both open for normal business hours on Father’s Day this year. Luckily for all of you last-minute shoppers out there, both stores have plenty of great deals to choose from, so if you’re looking for an affordable gift for dad this Sunday, look no further.

“Surprise your dad on Fathers day with an inspired gift that lets him know just how much you love him while bringing him immense joy at the same time,” Walmart’s website states. “Whether you’re looking for electronics, fitness gear, books or anything else, the selection for Father s Day gifts you can find at Walmart is sure to include something that would make a beautiful gift for your dad. Our Every Day Low Prices also make it easy to buy a fantastic gift even if you’re on a budget.”

Read on for details on Father’s Day sales and items at Walmart and Target below:

Deals Include Sales on TV’s, Lawn Equipment & Plenty of Electronics, Among Much More

It’s only a matter of time before your dad falls asleep in front of the new TV you got him. Happy Father’s Day to you and whatever show you want to put on. — Walmart (@Walmart) June 4, 2019

Walmart conveniently has their website set up in sections for gifts under $25, $50, $75 and then $100 and up. For those looking for gifts under $25, or are looking to pick up something extra to give to your husband from the kids, the under $25 section is filled with weights, tool sets, cologne, sports equipment, and more.

The $50 section has items like watches, portable DVD players, a few small 1-2 person tents, and even a few tablets on sale for $44. The $75 section has bluetooth stereos, some disc golfing baskets, fishing gear, utility shelves and camping gear, among tons of other great deals.

And the $100 and up section includes inflatable kayaks, punching bag kits, 239-piece tool sets, standalone hammocks, grills, TVs, power tools, and so much more. Click here for another section of the website, where Walmart lists out dozens of awesome gift ideas for any occasion – gifts for mom, gifts for dad, gifts for a new baby, graduation, fishing, and more.

Target’s Father’s Day Gift Collection Includes Pint Glasses, Bottle Openers and Beer Growlers

Target has a variety of excellent deals for Father’s Day this year, including sales on movies, wallets, dad t-shirts, shaving kits and more. The store also has an entire collection of Father’s Day “Gift Collections,” which include sets of pint and lager glasses, “Dad’s Brew House” beer carriers, wall-mounted bottle openers and growlers.

Target also splits their Father’s Day sales into sections, with under $10, $25 and $50. The $10 section, which is perfect for anybody looking to pick up a couple of small gifts from the kids, includes items like coffee mugs and t-shirts with dad logos and phrases, a set of “Dad Down Time” coupons, a little “World’s Best Dad” trophy and more.

Tell us your dad's favorite aisle and color and we'll tell you what to get him for #FathersDay. — Target (@Target) June 13, 2019

The under $25 has items like ties, polos, wallets, a poker set, grilling tools, slippers and a pretty epic “Dad Jokes” book that every dad should definitely have, while the under $50 has things like grills, movies, shaving kits, tools and more.

Many of these deals only last for one day, so make sure to stop by your local Walmart or Target to take advantage of the savings! Local store hours may vary by location, so we always recommend calling ahead before stopping by.