4th of July 2019 Parades Near Me

4th of July is here, and with it thousands of parades! Regardless of which state you reside in, there will be several different parade options going on today and for the rest of the weekend. Read on for a brief rundown on which are the best parades happening near you.

In Chicago, residents will be treated several patriotic events. There is the Westchester Parade, which passes through the heart of the city on the morning of July 4, and ends at Community Park by the late afternoon. There is also the Yorkville Parade and the Elgin Parade. The former ends at the water tower of the same name and culminates with music, food, and festivities for all involved. The same goes for the Elgin Parade, which ends with a dazzling fireworks display at Festival Park. For more parade options in the greater Illinois area, click here.

New York will be offering a variety of parades and festivals throughout the day. There’s the Cooperstown Parade, which will be held at Glimmerglass State Park in Cooperstown, and includes live music, beachfront views, and a fireworks display that begins after sundown. Then there’s the Old Forge Parade, which takes place at the Lakekfront, and culminates with a free live performance by the Floyd Community Instrumental Ensemble. Fireworks will follow over the Old Forge Pond. Click here for additional parade options and locations.

In California, the Alameda 4th of July Parade ranks as one of the largest and longest in the nation. Park Street. At a lengthy 3.3 miles, the Alameda Parade includes over 170 floats and 2,500 participants. It starts at 9:45 a.m. PST and concludes well into the late afternoon. There’s also the Huntington Beach Parade, which is the largest 4th of July Parade in the Western United States.

The Huntington Beach Parade last 2 1/2 hours, and includes floats, bands, horse stables, clowns, and some local celebrities. Before it begins, there is also a route along Main Street that sees runners participate in a 5-10K run. As they finish their race, the crowd is allowed into the street to watch and to commence with the celebration. the streets fill up with crowds coming to watch the parade. For a full directory of parades happening along the California coast, click here.

In Texas, Wimberly will be hosting their annual Independence Parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and runs throughout much of the day, so that friends and families from all over can get a chance to watch. There will also be the 4th of July Patriotic Parade & Program in New Braunfels. Attendees must have a patriotic theme to their outfits, and the event will include a welcome, an invocation, special music, remarks by New Braunfels city officials, a benediction, retiring of the colors and playing of the bells.

Of course, for anyone who wants to stay home and enjoy a parade from the comfort of their couch, there is President Donald Trump’s Salute to America special. The D.C. parade will air at 6:30 p.m. ET, and receive coverage by ABC News Live, CBSN and NBC News Digital.