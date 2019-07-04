Are the Banks & Stock Market Open on the 4th Of July 2019?

Independence Day falls on a Thursday for 2019, and most of the banks are closed. However, certain banks will remain open. So, what is open? Are banks near me open or closed on the 4th of July?

Bank of America, CitiBank, Chase, Fifth Third Bank, TD Bank, Key Bank, Wells Fargo, Huntington Bank, Capital One, and Citizens Bank are all closed today. Wells Fargo will have most branches closed, but you can check with your local areas because there may be a few open. Chase Bank’s call centers may be open on the 4th of July, but the branches will be closed.

According to GoBankingRates, HSBC Bank had branches that were open on July 4, 2018, so there’s a good chance they will be open this year as well. Be sure to check with your local branches to find out which locations are available.

Banks that are closed today will resume services on the following day, on July 5, 2019. Should you wish to check your local bank branch, click here to search the bank tracker system. And, as far as bank transfers go, any transactions made on the holiday today will not be processed until the next business day. Check deposits will not clear until the following business day as well. Online banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will still be operational, running as usual today.

The New York Stock Exchange and Federal Reserve Banks are closed down for today. The New York Stock Exchange generally closes early the day before and remains closed on the actual holiday. The market will resume its normal schedule on Friday, July 5, 2019.

In addition to banks and financial institutions being closed on the 4th of July, there will also be no mail delivery. USPS branches will not be running, all federal offices will be shut down and courts will be closed. In most areas, parking meters may be free and there are tons of sales and restaurant deals going on. For Fedex, Amazon and UPS packages, they run differently than regular mail, so you may receive some packages today.

Independence Day was officially made a federal holiday in 1870, according to Newsweek. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The holiday is also known for large displays of fireworks, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, in particular. New York City has the largest fireworks display in the country, though there are many huge fireworks shows going on across the country. Some of these fireworks displays include Boston Pops over the Charles River, a display over Mission Bay in San Diego, Lake Union in Seattle, the San Francisco Bay, over the Philadelphia Museum of Art and via the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

This time of year is one of the busiest travel times of the year, with millions of people on the road. Though most have today off of work, many resume their work schedule tomorrow, on Friday.