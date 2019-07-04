4th of July Boston Fireworks 2019 Location

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is one of the biggest shows in the nation. The popular event boasts music, live entertainment, and thousands of citizens eager to showcase their 4th of July spirit. But there are dozens of other fireworks shows and events going on in the area, so those who can’t make it to the Boston Pops needn’t fear. Read on for a brief rundown of fireworks locations in Boston.

Fireball & Fireworks is an event being held at The Harp on 85 Causeway Street. The event will include drinks, giveaways, and a fireworks show at the end of the night. Fireworks will also be visible on the July 4th Firework Cruise. The cruise will be taken from the Boston Harbor, and will provide access to firework shows from other cities at multiple points. There will be a DJ onboard, as well food and drink. You must check in at the Boston Harbor at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the cruise itself lasts from 9 p.m. ET to midnight.

The Boston Pops Will Be Held at the Charles River Esplanade

The aforementioned Boston Pops takes place at the Charles River Esplanade. The 2019 event kicks off with a U.S. Air Force aircraft flyover, and boasts a stellar lineup of performers; including Grammy winner Queen Latifah, songwriter Arlo Guthrie, poet and Harvard University student Amanda Gorman, and soul singer Amanda Mena.

The access points to get in will be located between the Berkeley Footbridge and Lagoon’s Clarendon Footbridge. The “Island” and “Lagoon” access points can be accessed by walking on Beacon Street to Clarendon Street or taking the Dartmouth and Fairfield Street footbridges over Storrow Drive. Several parking garages will be offering a reasonable fee near the Esplanade. Motor Mart Garage is listed an “easy” walk to the event, as it is located at 201 Stuart St.

Boston Provides Dozen of Firework Options & Showcases

You’ll also be able to watch fireworks at the Rose Kennedy Greenway in the Financial District. You will be able watch a live simulcast of the concert and fireworks from a massive screen, making the Greenway akin to a patriotic drive-in. A great option for those who want to see fireworks up close without the hassle of packed crowds or ticket prices.

Families wanting to make entire day out of fireworks and food should check out Larz Anderson Park in Brookline. The park provides plenty of room for picnicking, so that there isn’t a mad dash to secure a good spot for the fireworks come sundown. Similar options include Castle Sand in South Boston and Wollaston Beach in Quincy. In the case of the latter, you’ll be able to pack your towel and swim while you await the fireworks.