4th of July Fireworks Near Me 2019: Where Can I Watch?

It’s the 4th of July 2019 and you may be wondering about fireworks events near you. Where can you watch some fireworks displays? Where are the Independence Day parties? How can you “get your fourth on”? Well, fortunately, we have a list of some big fireworks events, fireworks in major cities, and alternatives below as well. If none of the options below work for you and you’re looking for something in your community, generally, high schools, stadiums, parks, and fields host fireworks events. So, check with your local establishments.

A Capitol Fourth – As usual, John Stamos hosts the annual event A Capitol Fourth, which is incorporating a ton of performers, from American Idol winner Laine Hardy to Vanessa Carlton.

Boston Pops – If you are in the Boston area, fireworks soar up over the Charles River for an amazing display. Some park their boats in the water, while others paddle up the river and tie themselves to neighboring boats. People line the riverbanks and watch the display, while others simply watch from their homes. Whether they’re looking out the window or watching on their local TV stations, it’s a huge event. For those hoping to attend, the event website states that the show “is free and open to the public and is held at DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade located at 47 David G. Mugar Way, Boston, MA 02108.”

Chicago 4th of July Fireworks – There are a ton of places to watch fireworks in the Chicago area, according to CBS Local. Find a long list with addresses for different areas and shows here.

Colorado 4th of July Fireworks – If you are in Colorado, you may be looking for events nearby and KOAA has a list of fireworks displays to choose from. Some of the fireworks events include picnics and activities.

Florida Fireworks for 4th of July – Events are taking place all over the state of Florida and Florida Travel Life has a list of the best fireworks for 4th of July. Locations include Orlando, Miami, Sarasota, Key West, Tampa Bay, Panama City and many others.

Los Angeles Fireworks – If you are in the Los Angeles area, there are plenty of places to watch fireworks shows. Some of the places hosting events include Dodgers Stadium, the Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the Queen Mary, Redondo Beach, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Universal Studios Hollywood, the Malibu coast, and Catalina Island. For a longer list of places, times and locations, you can find 4th of July events here.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular – This is one of the most popular events for the 4th of July, across the country and, if you are in the New York area, you can watch the fireworks display from all over the city, even into parts of Brooklyn and New Jersey. Or, you can watch the event on your TV. This year, Derek Hough and Ciara are the hosts.

If you can’t get out to find a fireworks show near you, you can always create your own. Many states allow fireworks these days and stores like Walmart and CVS are even selling fireworks. So, run out to the store for some last-minute goods and you can have your own fireworks show.