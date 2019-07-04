4th of July Hashtags & Facebook Statuses

Happy 4th of July! If you’re looking to share a funny joke, hashtag or a meaningful message to express your gratitude to those who served our country and helped fight for our independence, we’ve got you covered. Read on for some of the best hashtags, quotes and Facebook statuses you can post this holiday.

Funny Jokes, Quotes & Posts

“Ah, the 4th of July. The day where trips to the hospital start with the words, ‘Hold my beer and watch this!'” – Unknown

“Let’s proudly wave our American flags made in China.” – Unknown

“Happy birthday to those born on the 4th of July. Your whole childhood you thought the fireworks were for you.” – Unknown

“Let’s take a break from complaining about America to celebrate America.” – Unknown

“I saw a sign on the door of a Wal-Mart that said “It is illegal to set off fireworks inside the building.” I really wish I had been there on the day they decided it was necessary to post that.” – Unknown

“Just to be different, I cry about being single on the 4th of July, and celebrate Valentines Day with explosives.” – Unknown

“‎7,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for injuries sustained from fireworks. Don’t be a statistic, let your friend light the fuse ;) Happy 4th of July!!” – Unknown

Meaningful, Thoughtful & Inspirational Quotes for Remembrance

“The 4th of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day the world declared in one voice: ‘We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight! We’re going to live on! We’re going to survive!’ Today we celebrate our Independence Day.” — ‘Independence Day’

“Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, to assure the survival and success of liberty.” — John F. Kennedy

“I believe in America, because we have great dreams, and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true.” — Wendell Willkie

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” — The Declaration of Independence

“May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as an opportunity to do what is right.” — Peter Marshall

Hashtags & Twitter Posts

Below are a handful of hashtags to add to your Twitter and Instagram posts today, ranging anywhere from regular, common 4th of July posts, to patriotic hashtags, to funny quotes and Independence Day activities.

#america

#fourthofjuly

#independenceday

#independence

#usa

#4thofjuly

#thefourth

#julyfourth

#july4th

#fireworks

#parade

#picnic

#unitedstates

#partyintheusa

#beersandburgers

#redwhiteandbuzzed

#redwhiteandbrews

#chilloutwithyourgrillout

#beersout

#funinthesun

#happybirthdaymerica

#murica1776

#goodfoodgoodtimes

#burgersandbrews

#aswimbythepool

#dayatthebeach

#patrioticism

#proudtobeanamerican

#godblesstheusa

#thislandisyourland

#america1776

#madeinamerica

#bornintheusa

#redwhiteandblue

#landofthefree

#homeofthebrave

#veterans

#godblessamerica

From all of us here at Heavy, have a safe time celebrating the 4th of July weekend!

READ NEXT: How to Watch Fireworks Online for 4th of July

