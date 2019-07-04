4th of July Weekend 2019 Events: Ideas for the Holiday

4th of July Weekend 2019 kicked off on Thursday, and the four day holiday marks the unofficial start of summer. There are numerous events, firework displays, and concerts taking place all weekend to celebrate this national holiday, which commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Banks and post offices remain closed on the 4th of July, which means the many people who have the day off from work can take advantage of the parades, barbecues, and free events taking place across the country. For those that weren’t lucky enough to get away on vacation, fear not. Here’s a list of ideas for 4th of July Weekend events and activities:

See a Fireworks Show

No 4th of July celebration is complete without a fireworks show. They have been a staple of our nation’s birthday since its inception, and there will be plenty of firework options throughout the weekend.

To track down where there’s a fireworks display happening in your area, google “Memorial Day Weekend 2019 fireworks near me” and numerous options will pop up. Any city near a body of water, like a river, beach, lake or ocean, will have a safe designated area to do a fireworks shows.

Attend a 4th of July Parade

Like firework shows, parades have become a 4th of July staple, and many of the ones being held throughout the country are free of charge. There will be food, fun activities for the kids, and drinks for the adults!

To track down where parades are happening in your area, google “4th of July Weekend 2019 parades near me” and numerous options will be provided. Most cities will provide a start time, as well as information on which area the parade will travel through, so that you and your family have the best chance at catching it.

Take Advantage of 4th of July Sales

In addition to the barbecues and swimming, 4th of July is a time to cash in on terrific sales. You can get up to 40% off select furniture and 30% off small kitchen appliances at Home Depot, while you can get up to 50% off of select items at IKEA. Many of these last through July 7, so be sure to drop in and take advantage of these offers.

To see which stores are offering a 4th of July sale, google “4th of July sales” and then the store of your choosing. You will be taken to their website, where you’ll be able to see their offers and make purchases online.

Visit an Independence Day Museum

4th of July is America’s birthday, so a great way to remember the work of our forefathers is to visit a memorial or museum, many of which will be offering an open house or half-price admission to all guests. There are hundreds of Independence Day museums and monuments located across the United States, with notable ones including the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia and the Joel Lane Museum, which is located in Raleigh and will be free to all guests.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Ohio will also be open throughout the weekend. It will be holding a Community Celebration of Honor on July 5, which includes food, music, games and face painting. Google “Independence Day museum near me” to see which ones are in your area.