90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After: Best Memes & Twitter Reactions

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, TLC’s hit reality series featuring couples who fell in love and tied the knot 90 days after meeting each other has been a raging success for the network for several years and has an impressive fan base.

The series—which follows international couples pursuing the K-1 visa—has spawned many a spin-off, including The Other Way, Happily Ever After, Pillow Talk and the newest spinoff featuring Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s crazy family drama, The Family Chantel.

With millions of loyal followers who tune in every week to watch the newest episodes of the show (along with all of the spinoffs) comes plenty of epic social media reactions as the drama unfolds each Sunday and Monday night. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé never fail to churn out a series of hilarious and devastating memes every week in response to whatever crazy shenanigans go down on that week’s episode of the show.

Read on for some of our favorite memes, gifs and Twitter reactions to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, like these hilarious mashups of the show with TLC’s other reality series sMothered, involving Colt Johnson and his mother Debbie:

mom sent me this meme while she was getting her hair done and i’m sobbing i h a t e this #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/6fHgVEzLXX — autumn (@tchaikovskeet) July 6, 2019

Or these excellent and incredibly accurate memes about Larissa’s negotiating skills:

(You check out the actual clip of Larissa negotiating with Colt here.)

Anybody remember Colt’s childhood adventures on the Polar Express?

Keep an eye out for Ashley’s new movie, coming to theaters near you:

This meme about Paola and and her bestie Juan…

Or these Azan and Nicole gems:

Nicole ignoring every warning from her family about Azan #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/m5bylYKsfh — Lu-Lo (@lulopezzzzzz) June 3, 2019

And when Pedro went to the Dominican Republic without Chantel …

Chantel about to roll up on Pedro in the Dominican Republic like #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/wIUpFrdbfK — NeNe79 (@neisha_neald) May 30, 2019

A new spinoff idea for TLC? I’d definitely watch a 90 Day Fiance wife swap!

Check out a few more of our favorite memes and reactions below:

Made a meme today. Crossed one more thing off my bucket list. #90dayfiance #feelingaccomplished pic.twitter.com/AVwQE5wofo — Danielle Russell (@drumyselfandi) August 14, 2017

When that rent is coming due and you still dodging the landlord #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/VFkCn4Sgj0 — R U Pennybags (@R_U_Pennybags) July 1, 2019

Andrei’s vocabulary is so aggressive

“do not terrorize me with your pregnancy”

“I will not forget they have hostilities against me”

Who taught him English? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/4HYW0HStJd — RealityShitShow (@RealityShitSho1) July 1, 2019

I can't wait until Azan sees my purple hair! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/g42Zkq7O1d — Lake Erie Monster (@monster_erie) July 3, 2019

READ NEXT: How Did 90 Day Fiancé’s Chantel & Pedro Actually Meet?

