Ayesha Curry’s Milly Rock Dance Video Causes Split Reactions on Twitter

After radio station Hot 97 posted a video of Ayesha Curry dancing in the studio, the Internet had a field day nit-picking her dance moves. Twitter was especially split, as many users cheered Ayesha on, as she was clearly having a good time hanging out with husband, NBA superstar, Steph Curry, while others needed to slay her for having zero dance skills or rhythm.

As a public figure, reality TV star, and wife of one of the best NBA players in the game, Ayesha, who’s a mother of three, Riley, Ryan, and Canon, she is used to being heavily scrutinized by the world. Her mixed race background, she was born in Toronto, Canada, her father is African-American and Polish, while her mother is Jamaican and Chinese, makes it’s hard for many to cleanly place her in one box, an issue she discussed with Working Mother in May.

She said, “My own community needs to embrace everyone better. Sometimes I feel like I’m too black for the white community, but I’m not black enough for my own community. That’s a hard thing to carry. I’m not in the entertainment industry, in the traditional sense. I’m not thin; I’m 170 pounds on a good day. It’s been a journey for me, and that’s why I want my girls to understand who they are—and to love it.”

However, the host and producer of ABC’s Family Food Fight, for which Steph also serves as producer, maybe didn’t expect for a brief video of her attempting to do old trending dance known as the Milly Rock — receiving such a quick and fierce reaction.

Ayesha Curry’s trending, hopefully something positive this time. Ayesha: pic.twitter.com/pVy6jCiwTx — IGZ (@igzrap) July 17, 2019

The Haters Came Out for Ayesha

Seeing that Steph’s wife can’t dance had Twitter on fire with reactions. Some of them are hilarious and in good fun, while others appear to be just mean.

Steph watching Ayesha Curry dance pic.twitter.com/oPzwlDzjfP — JerryVen (@jerry_ventrello) July 17, 2019

Ayesha Curry: *does anything* Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/46q0pFxbNu — Nick Kerr (say it fast) (@breamstream) July 17, 2019

*Live footage of the Ayesha Curry School of Dance* pic.twitter.com/ic1siSx0Pa — Eli (@EliTh3G0D) July 17, 2019

Someone called Ayesha Curry a dark skinned white girl I- pic.twitter.com/v02lTQHkaL — janaye (@osnapitznay_) July 17, 2019

Steph Curry when Ayesha Curry was hitting her Milly Rock 😂 pic.twitter.com/dYnP5yN2yj — KEVIN SMITH (@KasinoKev777) July 17, 2019

Ayesha Has Support From Her Fans Regardless

Many users are sick of people coming for Ayesha, and want the haters to focus on their own life instead. Her dance moves aren’t hurting anybody, so the incoming anger seems to be uncalled for.

For me to see women saying “Ayesha Curry is being extra” is annoying. Sis you’re in your late 40s divorced twice and have a toxic relationship with your kids. WORRY ABOUT YOURSELF! — chembae🌻 (@qssadderley) July 17, 2019

I think that people hate on Ayesha Curry just because they see other people hating on her. They don’t really have a legit reason to hate her, but because it’s the trend, they join in too. Y’all nitpick at everything this woman does. She literally bothers nobody. 😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/LuENem4Ylx — Kenita Stewart (@DopeAsKen) July 17, 2019

This is the real reason y'all hate Ayesha Curry;

– She's successful

– She's not trashy

– Has good moral standards,

– & is a good mom, good wife & married to a good man. Ya'll quite hateful for people who talk about positivity a lot. — Wesley Adi (@Shepherds_Nest) July 17, 2019

Somebody said she’s doing the “Milky” Rock 👩🏼 😂😂. But I don’t understand the hate that Ayesha Curry gets tho, she’s being goofy & having fun with her man, shit those are the best women to marry frfr 🤷🏾‍♂️. This generation is weird pic.twitter.com/C6W5ceOFEk — Rodogg (@HeyRolliePollie) July 17, 2019

😂😂😂😂 y’all worried about Ayesha Curry milly Rock and she opening her 4th restaurant owns a wine company and banking with the cookware 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Mansa Musa (@Naj_Da_God) July 17, 2019

Steph Supports Her No Matter What

After Ayesha was heavily criticized online for comments she made on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s series, Red Table Talk, discussing her insecurities and the challenges of being married to a such a huge celebrity, her husband was the first to have her back.

Steph posted on Instagram, “Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there- not being afraid of the potential bull s#*# and nonsense that could and did come at you. Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you.”

What is the Milly Rock?



For those unfamiliar with the Milly Rock, it was a dance started by rapper 2 Milly in 2015 that swept the nation. The song entitled “Milly Rock,” got the movement started, which is basically a two-step, with swinging hips and arms, and it became the dance of the summer.

