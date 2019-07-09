Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day Hours: What Time Does It Start & End?

Today — Tuesday, June 9, 2019 — is Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A. If you dress up in a cow-themed costume, you can get a free chicken entree. Just make sure you come at the right time, because Cow Appreciation Day actually ends sooner than you might think. Here are all the details on the hours and how Cow Appreciation Day works.

Cow Appreciation Day Ends Before Most Local Stores Close

Today, Cow Appreciation Day begins when your local Chick-fil-A restaurant opens. This is typically at 6 a.m. or 6:30 a.m., but local restaurant hours can vary. Cow Appreciation Day ends at 7 p.m. local time. Yes, this means that Cow Appreciation Day actually ends before your local restaurant closes for the day. Most restaurants close between 10 and 11 p.m. local time, so there will be a few hours at the end of the day today when restaurants are open but Cow Appreciation Day is over. If you show up dressed up as a cow too late, you won’t get a free chicken entree.

To find your local Chick-fil-A restaurant and its hours, just go to the homepage and click on “Find Location” at the top. You can’t redeem a free entree through the Chick-fil-A app. You’ll need to show up in your costume to get the discount.

Remember: You don’t have to be dressed up from head to toe. “Anyone who visits our restaurant wearing any sort of cow apparel will receive a free entrée!” the store’s website explains.

You Have More Options than a Free Chicken Sandwich

Here’s what you can choose between for your free entree if you dress up in cow apparel. Unfortunately, entree salads are not an option this year. Chick-fil-A’s website simply says that this is to “simplify the experience for our customers and Team Members.”

For breakfast:

Egg White Grill

Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

Chick-fil-A Spicy Biscuit (available markets/locations only)

Buttered Biscuit

Sunflower Multigrain Bagel

Chick-n-Minis (4 count)

Chicken or Sausage Hash Brown Scramble Bowl

Chicken or Sausage Hash Brown Scramble Burrito

Chicken or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin

Lunch or dinner choices for a free entree:

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap

Chick-fil-A Nuggets (8 or 12-count)

Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets (8- or 12-count)

Chick-n-Strips (3 or 4-count)

Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich

Kid’s Meal choices:

Chick-n-Strips (1 or 2-count) Kid’s Meal

Chick-fil-A Nuggets (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal

Grilled Nugget (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal

This is the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A. Last year, 1.95 million people participated, Chick-fil-A shared. Their website explains: “Cow Appreciation Day is our day to show our customer appreciation and honors our iconic Eat Mor Chikin Cows. On this day, customers who visit any of our restaurants wearing something cow-like (for example: a spotted accessory, black and white spots on t-shirt, a cow hat or mask, etc.) will receive a free entrée.”

Remember, Cow Appreciation Day is very busy for Chick-fil-A employees, so be extra kind to the people who are working there today.