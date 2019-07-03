WATCH: Church Leader Tells Woman She’s ‘Too Chubby’ for Shorts

A video of a church leader who followed a girl into the bathroom to tell her she was “too fat to wear shorts” and shouldn’t sing in front of the pews has gone viral after the tearful young lady uploaded the video to Twitter.

The incident was recorded by Twitter user Jenna, who wrote: “This woman followed me into the bathroom and attacked me calling me fat and that I couldn’t wear jean shorts because I was too fat.” You can watch the video below, but be warned that there is some harsh language involved.

The clip starts with the woman in red, whose name tag reads “Bonnie Sue,” talking about another churchgoer. “She’s a chubby girl. She’s got a dress on that’s appropriate. It comes to the top of her knees.”

Jenna, who is sobbing while the woman confronts her, responds “so you’re calling me fat?” The woman puts her hands on her hips and replies: “Oh. You don’t think you are?”

“No,” Jenna responds angrily. “Because I f–king love who I am. Get the f–k out of my face.” The woman tells her that she “doesn’t have to” get out of her face, and says “Don’t swear at my like that again.” She also tells her not to come back on stage wearing the jean shorts. “I’m warning you,” she threatens Jenna. Jenna replies “Who are you? Who are you to tell me what I’m supposed to do? No. Get the f–k out of my face. Get out. I am 19-years-old and I can do whatever I want.” Here is the outfit I was wearing that she attacked me… also please read my shirt because what she did was not agapé love pic.twitter.com/6d5sNeMQrI — Jenna 🦊 (@roo_jenna) June 30, 2019 “Really? Try it,” The woman responds. As she walks away, Jenna follows her back out of the bathroom while telling her that she “recorded the whole thing” and was going to tell her parents. “I will never come back to this church because of how much you are disrespectful. You are so disrespectful.”

The video has been viewed over a million times since it was uploaded on June 30 and has nearly 50 thousand retweets, with that number still rising. Jenna went on to post pictures of what she was wearing, which can be viewed above; the outfit consists of a long-sleeved red shirt and a pair of plain jean shorts. Her shirt reads “Agape: God’s unconditional and unending love.”

Jenna also explained that Bonnie was actually a church leader who “speaks on behalf of our church at different conferences” and that she was telling other church-goers that it was Jenna’s fault that she would never be allowed back on stage to sing at the church again.

“My pastor said that she will never be able to be on nay [sic] sort of committee/any leadership role in our church ever again,” Jenna added. “I’m absolutely astonished that someone can have this much hate in their heart.” She continued: I’m honestly shocked and upset that this happened at church…I should feel accepted and loved and now I don’t want to go back to that church. I love singing in the contemporary band with my friends and being up onstage and praising God with other people.” An outpouring of love and support for Jenna flooded Twitter after the video went viral. Many users were disgusted that she was being body-shamed at a place of worship, while others condemned the woman for fat-shaming a teen. “God says, ‘come as you are’ and he will welcome you. Glad you got her on recording. Shame on her,” one user wrote. “Don’t let her dim your light baby girl. Keep your head up. Keep praising God and keep singing.” God says, "come as you are" and he will welcome you. Glad you got her on recording. Shame on her. Don't let her dim your light baby girl. Keep your head up. Keep praising God and keep singing. 💋👊🏾 — Mizz L. Renee' (@MizzLRenee) July 2, 2019 Another stated: “You are a beautiful young woman. I’m sorry you experienced this. It’s a shame that she has forgotten our Father’s teachings. Judge not, lest ye be judged.”

Other users posted pictures of themselves wearing jean shorts in solidarity with Jenna.

“I wear shorts like yours all the time. You and I shall rock the world with our beautiful bodies and badass shorts,” one user wrote.

The church issued a statement about the incident, recognizing that Jenna was unfairly body-shamed and vowed to take care of the issue. Pastor Kevin Baker wrote that “great harm” was done, and that a “faithful and very gifted young lady and worship leader was body shamed for her appearance.”