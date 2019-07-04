Are CVS & Walgreens Open on the 4th of July? [Hours & Specials]

Are the popular pharmacy stores CVS and Walgreens open on the 4th of July? And if so, what are their hours and specials? Well, we have good news. Both popular chains are typically open on the Fourth of July. But you’ll want to call the store close to you just to confirm that hours aren’t shorter for the Independence Day holiday.

Most CVS Stores Are Open

On the Fourth of July, in most locations, CVS will be open for its regular hours, both 24-hour locations and locations that typically run more limited hours. However, because some individual locations may change things up, go ahead and give the store a call first to make sure it’s open before you stop by. The pharmacy’s and Minute Clinic’s hours may be different from the store’s too, so call your local CVS if you need to pick up medication. Click here to find a CVS location near you and confirm their hours for the 4th of July.

Most CVS stores have a lot of great 4th of July supplies and decorations.

CVS in Greenbriar is open 24 hours and has everything you need for out door fun and celebrating on the 4th of July #r21america @TDepault @JaisonCVS pic.twitter.com/DpZ3mY1u3R — Sherri fishel (@FishelSherri) June 27, 2019

Right now CVS is offering $20 off $80+ orders online with the coupon code SAVE20. (Codes can end at any time.)

Most Walgreens Stores Are Open

On the 4th of July, most Walgreens locations will be open regular hours. Most of the 24-hour stores will be open all day. As for the non-24-hour stores, their hours could vary but will likely be regular hours. However, since there’s a chance that store hours can vary depending on the location, you’ll need to call your local Walgreens to find out exactly when it’s open. In addition, the store’s pharmacy may have its own hours, separate from the store.

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on the 4th of July.

In fact, Walgreens has even advertised before on the Fourth, inviting people to come on over.

Happy 4th of July! Hot dogs to hamburgers—we have everything you need! https://t.co/AyalamHCFB pic.twitter.com/cp37fsBrWW — Walgreens (@Walgreens) July 4, 2016

Happy 4th of July from your favorite crew on the corner of happy and healthy 🇺🇸💥 #walgreens pic.twitter.com/jm6k9Els4b — Kaylee:) (@kayleefisher123) July 5, 2017

You might also want to check out the weekly ads and paperless coupons available to you before you head over.

Walgreens has a lot of specials specifically for the holiday. Here’s a look at weekly ads through July 6, 2019.

Walgreens has too many specials going on right now to list. Some of their coupons include discounts on Bic razors, Crest toothpaste, Pringles cans, Tide detergent, Downy, Charmin, Bounty, Pantene, Tide Pods, Gain detergent, Olay, Ensure, Colgate, Neutrogena makeup remover, Fancy Feast cat food so you can celebrate with your furry friend, Chex Mix to take with you to a party, Starburst, Air Wick to make your place smell nice before your guests come over, and much more.