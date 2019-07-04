Are Dollar Stores Open on the 4th of July? Family, Dollar General & Dollar Tree Hours

Happy 4th of July! It’s a great day to celebrate the holiday and enjoy some fun parties with family and friends, BBQs, and fireworks. But you might need to drop by a local Dollar Store near you on the Fourth of July to pick up some supplies. So are any Dollar Stores open on Independence Day 2019? Here’s a quick look at the store hours for Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree.

Dollar General stores are typically open on the Fourth of July, and they are usually open for their regular business hours. (In many locations that means they’re open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.) Of course, there’s a chance this can vary by location and specific hours may vary. To confirm your local Dollar General’s hours, check out their store locator here.

Dollar Tree stores are typically open for regular hours on the Fourth of July. Of course, there’s a chance this can vary by location. Because local hours might vary, you should check with your local Dollar Tree to make sure it’s open before you go. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Family Dollar stores are typically open for regular hours on the Fourth of July. The hours might vary depending on the store’s location, however. It’s always good to double check with your local store, in case they’re doing something different. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

You can get a lot of fun 4th of July items at your local dollar store. Most dollar stores carry gift bags, candy, decorations, American flags, and all sorts of other fun things you can use to decorate for a party or wear on your night out. And if you’re giving any party gifts, gift bags are high quality and very inexpensive at your local dollar store.

Dollar General, for example, has Fourth of July and outdoor entertaining items you can get here. These include glass tumblers, patriotic candles, patriotic mason jars, grills that are portable and easy to transport, grilling brushes and spatulas, firestarters, charcoal, lighter fluid, bamboo skewers for grilling, and a lot more.

Dollar Tree has a Patriotic Party Supplies page here. This includes party plates and napkins, decorations like pom-pom garlands and balloons, utensils, crepe paper streamers, cups and bowls, centerpieces that match the theme, party gift bags, tissue paper, floral bushes in red-white-and-blue, patriotic pens, and so much more.

Family Dollar has a “hot savings for a cool summer” guide. These include a lot of really fun items like outdoor lawn decor, tiki torches, decorations, napkins, patriotic themed supplies, grills, outdoor chairs and coolers, grilling supplies, tumblers, sodas and chips for a party, hot dogs, beach balls, water guns, buckets for going to the beach, floaties for pool parties, and so much more.

You can also get greeting cards for the adult members of your family and toys for the kids while you’re celebrating the Fourth of July. Dollar stores have a lot of great products that can help you make Independence Day even more special.