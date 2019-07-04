Domino’s & Pizza Hut 4th of July Hours & Deals

Domino’s and Pizza Hut are both open on the 4th of July this year, so if you’re looking for some last-minute dining options for the holiday, both pizza restaurants have you covered. However, hours are generally limited on Independence Day depending on the franchise and location of the restaurant, so we always recommend calling ahead before stopping by.

Dominos is usually open from 10:00 a.m. until midnight or later, and Pizza Hut is usually open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. or later. Again, various restaurants might have different hours, depending on the location. You can look up your local Dominos hours by clicking here, and Pizza Hut here.

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Dominos and Pizza Hut restaurants are open on the following holidays:

– New Year’s Day

– Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

– Valentine’s Day

– Presidents Day

– Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

– St. Patrick’s Day

– Good Friday

– Easter Sunday

– Easter Monday

– Cinco de Mayo

– Mother’s Day

– Memorial Day

– Father’s Day

– Independence Day (4th of July)

– Labor Day

– Columbus Day

– Halloween

– Veterans Day

– Thanksgiving Day

– Black Friday

– Christmas Eve

– Day After Christmas (Dec. 26)

– New Year’s Eve

It looks like the only holiday that both restaurants are closed early for is Christmas Day every year. According to Store Business Hours, the customer service department explained the observed holidays (listed above) and also explained the hours are “determined by individual franchises,” so always call ahead before ordering.

Both pizza joints specialize in pizza, wings, pasta and breadsticks, as well as a few desserts such as cinnamon sticks, Hershey’s chocolate brownies, cookie cakes and bread twists. The store also offers a variety of sodas to choose from, and Pizza Hut has started its own line of calzones.

There are several specials and coupons available at both locations, and each franchise will likely have different specials going on throughout the week to celebrate the 4th of July, so click here for Domino’s Pizza specials, and here for Pizza Hut. However, it doesn’t look like either restaurant has any specific 4th of July specials, but we recommend calling your local store, just in case they offer something that the site doesn’t state.

If chain restaurants and fast food isn’t not your thing and you’re still looking for something to eat, make sure to check out some of the local, independent restaurants or mom-and-pop diners in your community.

From all of us here at Heavy, have a safe time celebrating the 4th of July weekend!

