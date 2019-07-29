Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Deletes Tweet Endorsing Boris Johnson

On Sunday evening, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, retweeted his interview with Good Morning Britain in which the actor is asked about Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The action star jokes, “He’s family!” referencing his matching last name with the controversial political figure. “You don’t know that… but now all of Britain knows. Yeah, He’s my cousin. It’s like looking in the mirror. Every time I see Boris!”

Johnson was on the morning talk show promoting his upcoming film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and on TV, it’s clear that he’s completely joking about being related to the new British PM, who recently took over after Theresa May stepped down. The 47-year-old Moana star is laughing hysterically, as is the show’s host. It’s all in good fun.

Wait, did we hear that correctly? Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) makes a surprising revelation about our Prime Minister Boris Johnson… pic.twitter.com/pVlHpy2Vus — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 29, 2019

However, when The Rock retweeted the clip and added his own message which seemingly endorsed Boris, users on Twitter were quickly concerned. Even though the tweet was only up for less than 15 minutes before being deleted, seeing one of the biggest action movie stars in the world align himself with Boris left many of his fans shook.

It didn’t help that on that same evening, Last Week Tonight returned from its summer hiatus on HBO, and host John Oliver’s ripped the “truly disgusting” prime minister to bits in his main segment, and compared him to President Donald Trump. “Unfortunately, the U.K. is about to be completely f***ed,” Oliver said. “Given that Britain’s new leader is a clownish figure with silly hair and a passing relationship with the truth, you may already be thinking of the person you’re almost always thinking about anyway.”

In Johnson’s quickly deleted message he wrote, “BREAKING: PM Boris Johnson is in fact my cousin (though we clearly look more like twins.” — and if the actor had stopped the message there, no one would’ve batted an eye. But Johnson added, “Jokes aside, PM did say something in his speech I liked- ‘the people are our bosses. 100% agree. The people/audience/consumer will always matter most. #ourboss”

The Rock Apologized & Re-Posted a New Message Minutes Later

Well according to the people, maybe we’re not related after all 😂🤦🏽‍♂️

Big mahalo to my people who I can always rely on to give me the real talk and swift perspective & education on the individual I did not know 😉Tequila on me, Britain 🙌🏾🥃 https://t.co/xbyjVRBhrB — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 29, 2019

While The Rock quickly deleted his original message, he gave it go a second time mere minutes later with an apology. On the edited tweet The Rock wrote, “Well according to the people, maybe we’re not related after all – Big mahalo to my people who I can always rely on to give me the real talk and swift perspective & education on the individual I did not know – Tequila on me, Britain”

The Responses on Twitter Varied From Alarmist to Playful

Users on Twitter responded to Johnson’s brief PR snafu with varying degrees of emotions. While at first, most of his 13.6 million followers were take aback that he would be so complimentary to such a polarizing political figure, one user begged, “Please don’t normalize Boris,” while others, after he changed his tweet and apologized, joined in on the jokes. Some users even used The Rock’s own gifs to make their point.

Boris Johnson has one redeeming factor, he is related to The Rock @TheRock – If you believe that you'll believe that a positive #Brexit will be delivered in the next 90+ days. #Boris https://t.co/Oyc9mKjY2f — Nial Finegan (@NialFinegan) July 29, 2019

The Rock deleted him enjoying Boris' speech? Muy picante. — Carl Anka is Bigger than Before (@Ankaman616) July 29, 2019

I love your attitude to work, life & your fellow man – I have to say that you are everything that @BorisJohnson is not & as a UK citizen would recommend you not associate yourself too closely to ANY of his ideals, as commendable on the surface as they seem. — Martin Phillips (@bigpipps) July 29, 2019

The Rock with a pro Boris tweet? pic.twitter.com/eKJuPdbmJP — Rossy B (@RossyWB90) July 29, 2019

@GMB you can see the family resemblance Boris & The Rock Johnson 😆 pic.twitter.com/zTeshHjPcF — Harvey Scothon (@harveyscothon) July 29, 2019

Politely, when you look into boris, he has no conviction in what he says unfortunately. He is vacuous and says what the people want hear. I’m waiting for a politician outside of the pond to actually have back bone and say what they mean and mean what they say 🙁 — Ben Goodman (@BenGood63528019) July 29, 2019

