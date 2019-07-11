Is Facebook’s ‘Area 51: They Can’t Stop Us All’ Event Real or Fake?

On Facebook, there’s an event entitled “Area 51: They Can’t Stop Us All,” scheduled for September 20, 2019 in Amargosa, Nevada, in which over 300,000 people have signed up to attend, and an additional 300,000 have marked themselves as interested in attending the upcoming battle against extra-terrestrials .

Set to go down at 3 a.m. and end at 6 a.m., the plan stated on the event’s Facebook page reads,”We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens.” For those unsure of what a Naruto Run is, click here. It’s basically a large group of people sprinting forward with their arms reaching out behind their backs like wings.

Due to the popularity of the event, and the storied history of alleged close encounters of another kind and UFO sightings near Highway 95, Facebook users are unsure as to whether or not this potential alien meet-up is real or fake.

With the event being hosted by “Sh*tposting cause im in shambles and SmyleeKun,” a Facebook page that mostly posts memes, it very clear that this Facebook event is a Farcebook post – completely fake and meant to be humorous. This is a joke suicide pact to fight aliens.

Pushing the jokes to the next level, the event page is full of detailed plans of how they will plan to invade Area 51 on September 20. There’s one complex, multi-part move known as “Operation Electric Bugaloo,” which lists “Kyle’s Mom” as an Asset Lead, and suggests that Naruto forces will be provided with their own New Balances running shoes.

On July 4, attendee Jackson Barnes added an addition plan of attack. He wrote on the event’s page, “Ok guys, i feel like we need to formulate a game plan, Ive put together this easy to follow diagram here for a proposed plan. The basic idea is that the Kyles form the front line, if we feed them enough psilocybin and monster energy and say that anyone in camoflague is their step dad, and the entire base is made of drywall then they will go beserk and become an impenetrable wall. Then the Rock Throwers will throw pebbles at the inevitable resistance (we dont want to hurt them, we just want to annoy them enough to not shoot the kyles as often)

While this is all happening, the two naruto runner battallions will run full speed around the north and south flank, and shadow clone jutsu, effectively trippling our numbers, and overwhelm the base (red circle).”

For anyone unsure whether or not Barnes is joking, he goes ahead and states that he is. “P.S. Hello US government, this is a joke,” he wrote, “and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan. I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet. I’m not responsible if people decide to actually storm area 51.”

While this event is not real, authorities in the area will likely have to prepare for a large amount of people showing up, anyways. It’s incredibly unlikely that hundreds of thousands of people will show up to fight aliens on September 20, but there could be a small mass of believers who arrive to the infamous Nevada valley ready for a battle which could result in real-life violence, and a bit of hysteria in the small town.

