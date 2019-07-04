FedEx, UPS & Amazon Delivery Schedule on 4th of July 2019: Are They Open or Closed?

July 4th falls on a Thursday this year; as a federal holiday, that means that many businesses will be operating on a reduced schedule, or may even be closed entirely. If you are expecting an upcoming delivery or need to mail a package, you may be wondering if FedEx and UPS will be open on the 4th of July, or if there will be a delay in your Amazon deliveries.

Since the 4th of July is a federal holiday, that means that federal employees are off from work, including employees working for FedEx, USPS, and UPS.

According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, Express, Ground, Home Delivery, SmartPost, Freight, and Trade Networks delivery services will all be closed in observation of the 4th of July holiday. Custom Critical will remain open, and Office will operate with modified hours. With the exception of Office and Freight (which will have modified hours/service), all delivery options will return to their normal schedules on Friday, July 5, and FedEx store locations will be open for business. If you are in need of a FedEx store, FedEx’s location finder tool will help you find the FedEx nearest you here.

UPS also observes the 4th of July holiday. According to their schedule, all operations (Domestic Ground, Air and International, Store Locations, Freight, and Forwarding) are closed with the exception of Express Critical. Delivery service resumes on July 5, and UPS locations will be open for you to mail out your packages as needed. Click here to find the UPS store nearest you.

While some Amazon customers have reported that their recent purchases on Amazon are scheduled for July 4 delivery, expect that your packages due July 4 will not be delivered until July 5, since USPS will not be running on Independence Day.

If you are a fan of Amazon and often do your shopping via their online platform, now would be a good time to make note of their upcoming annual super sale. This year, “Prime Day” is on July 15 and July 16, offering sales on new products for Amazon Prime members. Their currently advertised sales include the echo input on sale for $14.99 and the fire tv recast $129.99.

According to ConstitutionFacts.com, the 4th of July was declared a national holiday in 1870, “as part of a bill to officially recognize several holidays, including Christmas.” In addition to Independence Day and Christmas, the other federal holiday are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, George Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, and Thanksgiving.

Keep in mind that although mail deliveries resume as normal on July 5, July 6 is a Saturday and July 7 is a Sunday, so expect a weekend schedule to follow shortly after the holiday.