Is There Garbage Pickup on the 4th of July, 2019?

Today is Independence Day 2019, which means many federal businesses and government-run services are closed for the day. There is no mail delivered on the 4th of July, and if your garbage and recycling is usually picked up on a Thursday, you might be wondering if services are still running today.

Many garbage disposal companies will not be running today, as is usually the case on any federal holiday, including Memorial Day, Labor Day, Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, Easter Sunday and New Year’s Day.

NYC.gov reports that garbage services in New York might be picked up later in the day after 4 p.m. on Thursday, but it will likely not be picked up until the following day on July 5. Check out what the site says below:

If Thursday is your regular garbage or organics collection day, place your items curbside after 4 PM on Thursday, July 4th. In some areas, your garbage may not be picked up until your next collection day.

If Thursday is your regular recycling day, place your items curbside on Wednesday, July 10th after 4 PM for collection beginning Thursday, July 11th.

In major cities like Chicago and Minneapolis, garbage services will be delayed until the following day. Normal scheduled pickups will resume on July 5, 2019.

“Due to the Independence Day holiday falling on Thursday, July 4th, Groot will not be collecting refuse, recycling and yard waste as normally scheduled,” the Groot site states. “Single-family households with Thursday collection will be delayed one day with collection on Friday, July 5th. Households with Friday collection will be delayed one day with collection on Saturday, July 6th. Commercial and industrial services will be made-up prior to the end of the week.”

Waste Management (WM), the primary collection agency in the San Francisco Bay Area, states on their website that garbage collection will take place as usual on the 4th of July; the company generally only closes for Christmas and New Year’s Day, according to the site.

If you aren’t sure about your garbage collection schedule, you can click here and enter your address to try to view holiday schedules for trash collection in your area. The site, called Republic Services, helps direct residents to the proper channels for checking holiday garbage collection schedules.

In general, most garbage and recycling collection services will resume on July 5, 2019, and will not be operating on the 4th of July, 2019. However, we always recommend contacting your local town, city, or state officials to be sure, so you don’t get behind on putting your garbage and recycling out for collection.

From all of us here at Heavy, have a safe time celebrating the 4th of July weekend!

