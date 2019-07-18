Is Instagram Down Again? Some Users Unable to Refresh Feed

Instagram appears to be down again for several users who have been unable to refresh their feeds and see new posts on the mobile version of the app. According to Down Detector, more than 2,300 people have submitted an issue with the Instagram app over the past hour.

Signs that you may be experiencing problems with the app include an error message at the top of your screen that reads, “unable to refresh screen.” Other users have reported not being able to see any new posts.

“Can’t refresh feed, won’t let me scroll my feed, stories don’t play, can’t even get out of the app without actually closing it,” wrote one Instagram user in the comments section on Down Detector’s website.

“No ability to add to stories. No feed available. Ugh….1st world problems,” wrote another.

“Can’t refresh feed. Again,” echoed a third.

Instagram has not posted any sort of update to let users know when the issues will be fixed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Issues Are Being Reported all Over the Globe, but Mainly in the U.S.

Issues with the Instagram app are being reported by both iPhone and Android users from all over the globe. According to an outage map on Down Detector’s website, the areas that are reporting the most issues are in the United States. It looks like there are hundreds of reports coming from California and even more in the northeast. Users in Florida and in Washington state are also experiencing issues.

“My Instagram is down too. This is getting so annoying,” wrote one frustrated Instagram user.

“Down in Vancouver, Canada… Why is it crashing constantly? Any idea?” added another.

The latest Instagram issues coincide with an announcement that the company made about running a test in a few countries that takes away the ability to see “likes” on a given photo or video. While the account holder will still be able to see his or her “likes,” other users won’t be able to see the number of “likes.” This is not currently being tested in the U.S., however, and it’s unclear if the test itself is affecting app usage.

We’re currently running a test that hides the total number of likes and video views for some people in the following countries: ✅ Australia

✅ Brazil

✅ Canada

✅ Ireland

✅ Italy

✅ Japan

✅ New Zealand pic.twitter.com/2OdzpIUBka — Instagram (@instagram) July 17, 2019

Instagram Users Have Experienced Numerous Outages That Usually Last a Couple of Hours at Most

Over the past several months, Instagram users have experienced several outages, most of which seem to resolve within a couple of hours.

The app issues seem to be different each time there’s a problem. For example, a few weeks ago, Instagram users reported not being able to see anything on the app, with photos showing up as a gray “refresh” symbol. In another outage, users reported not being able to watch Instagram Stories.

According to Cnet, Instagram experienced brief outages on both Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

“On Tuesday, the photo app was unusable for some who were unable to open it at all. The issue lasted for several hours. Then on Wednesday, Instagram went down again for a shorter period of time, with users citing the same issues of the app not opening or freezing after it does open,” Cnet reported.

Facebook has had similar issues.

READ NEXT: FaceApp Is Causing Major Security Concerns Among Users