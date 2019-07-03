Is Instagram Down Today? Users Head to Twitter to Report App Outages Again

Shortly after issues and outages with Facebook were reported, users of Instagram began noticing trouble with that social media platform, as well. As the problems uploading and viewing photos became more widespread, affected users took to Twitter to share their frustrations with the hashtag “#instagramdown.”

According to Down Detector, the app has been experiencing issues since 8:45am ET. At its peak, 14,753 users reported problems with the app; as of 1pm ET, there were still almost 9,800 reports that Instagram was not functioning properly. The most reported problem was related to users not being able to operate their news feeds as expected, but some also said they were experiencing general website and log-in issues.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #instagramdown — Instagram (@instagram) July 3, 2019

On Twitter, Instagram confirmed that the app is currently experiencing difficulties that are causing “some people” to have trouble “uploading or sending images and videos.” Personal observation and inspection of the app’s current outages also showed that recently uploaded photos and videos to Instagram stories would not load when clicked on by viewers.

Variety points out that this is the second outage in the last month; three weeks ago, on June 13, Instagram was down for users for more than two hours.

Facebook and WhatsApp are also down. In a statement on Twitter, a representative for Facebook said “We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

As #instagramdown rose as a Twitter trend, people took the opportunity to joke about the migration of Instagram users to Twitter to fill the social media void caused by Instagram’s dysfunction.

me still refreshing instagram every 10 minutes even though i know it’s down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/a3jY3VAs3d — emily (@emiilylmao) July 3, 2019

Memes were also generated about many users’ addiction to Instagram scrolling, and how even though it has been established that the app is down, that hasn’t stopped users from trying to get it to work or double checking to see if they truly are one of the accounts affected.

People who use Twitter as their primary social media platform were quick to tease Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users for the issues they were facing while Twitter continued to operate normally.

While Twitter is allowing its users to post freely, it is worth noting that the social media app is not entirely without issue. @TwitterSupport informed users an hour ago “We’re currently having some issues with DM delivery and notifications. We’re working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you. Apologies for the inconvenience.”