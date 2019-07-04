Is Mail Delivered on the 4th of July 2019?

The question of, “Will mail be delivered on the 4th Of July?” this year is answered, as usual, with a big “No.” All post offices and federal offices of any kind will be closed for the holiday, which means that no one receives mail today. Whether you are a business or residence, you will not get mail. This also counts out USPS packages. According to USPS, because it is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed. However, all federal workers are still paid for the day.

As far as Fedex and UPS packages go, their services are suspended but will resume the day after, on Thursday, July 5, 2019. Though Fedex and UPS are closed for the 4th Of July, Fedex Offices will have modified hours and FedEx Custom Critical will remain open, as they are always open on holidays. Amazon shipping may also be delayed for the holiday. But, in order to properly check your Amazon shipping details, you can find all information here, along with help information for customers.

Holidays on which mail is NOT delivered throughout the rest of the year (including today) are:

Independence Day – July 4, 2019

Labor Day – September 2, 2019

Thanksgiving Day – November 28, 2019

Christmas – December 25, 2019

New Year’s Day – January 1, 2019

UPS Express Critical is available on the above dates. UPS Express Critical provides a variety of urgent transportation options for lightweight as well as heavyweight shipments around the world. UPS explains, “Our experienced team can quickly assess a critical situation, identify transportation alternatives and implement a delivery solution that meets your time and cost requirements.” Some of the transportation options include exclusive door-to-door delivery, next-flight-out air, charter services and more.

As far as package delivery goes, though UPS observes the 4th of July, there are plenty of holidays that UPS doesn’t observe. The remaining holidays that UPS doesn’t observe this year include:

UPS Founders’ Day

Rosh Hashanah

Yom Kippur

Columbus Day

Halloween

Daylight Saving Time ends

Veterans Day

Hanukkah

Kwanzaa

Additional holidays that UPS does not observe, meaning they run on their normal delivery schedule, are Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, Chinese New Year, Daylight Saving Time, St. Patrick’s Day, Passover, Easter, Earth Day, Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, Flag Day, Ramadan, and Father’s Day.

In addition to mail not being delivered on the fourth of July, banks are closed, along with the DMV and the New York Stock Exchange.

Independence Day is known for large displays of fireworks, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, in particular. The city of New York actually has the largest fireworks display in the country, though there are many huge fireworks shows across the country. Some of these fireworks displays include over the Charles River in Boston, the San Francisco Bay, Mission Bay in San Diego, Lake Union in Seattle, over the Philadelphia Museum of Art and via the National Mall in Washington, D.C. This time of year is one of the busiest travel times of the year, so if you’re headed out to see some fireworks or go to an event, be sure to allow extra time for traffic.