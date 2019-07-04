Is Publix Open on the 4th of July? (Store Hours & Specials)

Happy Fourth of July 2019! Whether you ran out of supplies at home before the big party or you just want to grab something special to take with you before the fireworks tonight, you may need to get some last-minute supplies at a grocery store near you. If you’re thinking about Publix, we have good news. All Publix stores and pharmacies are open on July 4, 2019, and most will be open for regular store hours.

Publix’s holiday store hours webpage explains the hours here for every current holiday. You can find the exact time your local Publix will open near you on the store locator page here.

Incase you were wondering how many people called Publix yesterday to see if we were open on 4th of July 🙃 pic.twitter.com/HlKNzFsprM — Nicole Tenuto (@NicoleTenuto) July 5, 2017

Publix has a varying schedule when it comes to holidays. They’re closed on Easter Sunday, but they are typically open on New Year’s Eve and Day. They’re open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day. They’re also closed on Thanksgiving. And they’re open on the 4th of July.

instead of fireworks or pool parties on this 4th of july, me and my father made a trip to publix and came back with: two tubs of ice cream, whipped cream, and lots of candy. we are going to sit on the floor in front of the tv and watch stranger things. — shelby’s proud of dan 🏳️‍🌈 (@shelbyspaghetti) July 4, 2018

Be prepared for crowds. Publix can get pretty busy on the 4th.

4th of July @ Publix is an experience. — Mariah (@HeyMariah92) July 4, 2014

But some say July 3 is pretty crazy too.

PSA: Never go to Publix the day before 4th of July — matthew (@matthewc322) July 3, 2018

If you’re looking for some great summer recipes, Publix actually shares a bunch through online videos. Here are some you might want to try today:

Any of the recipes above would be delicious and unique recipes to try for a 4th of July gathering of friends and family. If videos aren’t your thing, though, Publix has recipes online here.

#ad Need a fun cocktail recipe for your 4th of July celebrations? Try this yummy Clamato Limón Michelada from @SunnySweetDays! 😎 BOGO offer on @Clamato 6/28/18 – 7/3/18 at Publix! Please drink responsibly. Learn more 👉 https://t.co/9K99bQETn3 #ClamatoMichelada pic.twitter.com/F0IAzclC89 — Rebecca Miller (@rbrosemer) June 26, 2018

You don’t even have to go into the store if you want something today, because Publix offers grocery delivery through Instacart. You can pre-order subs, sliced meats, cheese, or party platters for today.

Be sure and check your local store’s coupons. Sometimes they have fun July 4 specials like beer discounts or buy-one-get-one watermelon. It varies from store to store and from year to year.

Publix selling Budweiser 24 packs for 10 bucks is the most 4th of July thing since they signed that paper. — Austin Stinnett (@Biggie_Stinnett) July 4, 2017

Shoutout to @Publix for putting beer on sale on 4th of July weekend 🇺🇸 #ThisBudsForYou — ∴Τγιεr∴ (@Tyler_TO_Obrien) June 28, 2017

You can also go here to see their savings flyers or here for coupons. You can also print digital coupons online.