Is Publix Open on the 4th of July? (Store Hours & Specials)

Happy Fourth of July 2019! Whether you ran out of supplies at home before the big party or you just want to grab something special to take with you before the fireworks tonight, you may need to get some last-minute supplies at a grocery store near you. If you’re thinking about Publix, we have good news. All Publix stores and pharmacies are open on July 4, 2019, and most will be open for regular store hours.
Publix’s holiday store hours webpage explains the hours here for every current holiday. You can find the exact time your local Publix will open near you on the store locator page here.
Publix has a varying schedule when it comes to holidays. They’re closed on Easter Sunday, but they are typically open on New Year’s Eve and Day. They’re open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day. They’re also closed on Thanksgiving. And they’re open on the 4th of July.
Be prepared for crowds. Publix can get pretty busy on the 4th.
But some say July 3 is pretty crazy too.
If you’re looking for some great summer recipes, Publix actually shares a bunch through online videos. Here are some you might want to try today:
Any of the recipes above would be delicious and unique recipes to try for a 4th of July gathering of friends and family. If videos aren’t your thing, though, Publix has recipes online here.
You don’t even have to go into the store if you want something today, because Publix offers grocery delivery through Instacart. You can pre-order subs, sliced meats, cheese, or party platters for today.
Be sure and check your local store’s coupons. Sometimes they have fun July 4 specials like beer discounts or buy-one-get-one watermelon. It varies from store to store and from year to year.
You can also go here to see their savings flyers or here for coupons. You can also print digital coupons online.