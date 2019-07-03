Last Minute 4th of July Getaways & Vacations 2019

The 4th of July is tomorrow. Did you forget the holiday was approaching so quickly? Did you make plans that fell through? Have you just decided that you don’t want to stay home for the long weekend? No matter your reason for needing to plan a last-minute getaway, you’re in luck. We found a handful of US vacations you can book right now ahead of the July 4th festivities.

Before we show you what we were able to pull together for your last-minute trip planning needs, keep in mind that the holiday is only one day away and is an extremely popular time to travel. Space on flights and in hotels will have limited availability, and expect increased pricing due to increased demand.

That being said, here are some of the best available last-minute getaways:

St. Simons Island, Georgia

Although Sea Island may be the more famous of the Georgia coast’s Golden Isles, St. Simons is a perfect beach getaway, especially for families. The beaches are wide and the waters are calm, and there are a bunch of activities scheduled in town for the 4th of July.

GoldenIsles.com advertises that there will be a Sunshine Festival on St. Simons Pier Village from July 4 through July 7, “complete with an arts & crafts show, 5K race and fireworks.” Fireworks will go off at around 9pm on the 4th. There will also be a golf cart parade starting at 2:30pm.

If you are local to the area, driving might be the best mode of transportation to get you to your getaway cheaply and quickly. If you are traveling from farther away, the Jacksonville airport (JAX) is actually the closest to St. Simons.

According to Booking.com, there are two hotels on the island with rooms available for July 4-July 7.

Montauk, New York

If you live in or near New York City and want to enjoy a beach escape without traveling too far from home, Montauk is easily accessible by the LIRR train. The beach town is situated at the eastern tip of Long Island, past the Hamptons, and is well-prepared for its July 4th visitors.

After a day relaxing on the beach or eating and drinking on Gosman’s Dock, you can end your day of celebrating with a beautiful fireworks displays along the water.

Although the local hotels appear to already be booked up, heading out to Montauk early on the 4th means you can get a full day trip in before catching some z’s on the train back to New York City later that night.

Ojai, California

Travel and Leisure suggests that if you are based in the Los Angeles area of California, Ojai is worth the two-hour drive to enjoy a peaceful 4th of July complete with art gallery perusing, trail hiking, and/or wine tasting.

According to OjaiHub.com, there will be a parade in Downtown Ojai on July 4th, starting at 10am. There will also be fireworks to close out the night, beginning at 9:15pm. For more information, click here.

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

If a lakeside getaway is more your idea of a vacation, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin has lots of activities for visitors to enjoy, especially during the July 4th holiday.

TravelWisconsin.com says there will be a “4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza” at dusk, complete with refreshments and a DJ providing music.

Expedia has a number of available deals for hotels and resorts on or near Lake Geneva from July 4-July 7; click here for their complete list of options.