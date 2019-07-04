Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Location 2019: Where Is the Show?

This 4th of July Holiday, Macy’s will be hosting its 43rd annual fireworks show in New York City. As the country’s largest Independence Day fireworks display, native New Yorkers and tourists alike will be searching for the best spots in the city to marvel at the show.

Last year, the fireworks were set off from barges anchored near Midtown Manhattan. According to a statement released by Macy’s, this year’s fireworks display will be launching from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges along the lower East River. The show will begin around 9:20pm ET, after the sun has set.

Tune in for a cinematic 4th of July celebration featuring your favorite artists and, of course, fireworks! See you at 8PM ET on @NBC #MacysFireworks https://t.co/0IrELFbkWw pic.twitter.com/ipmeTKNgps — Macy's (@Macys) July 3, 2019

The statement, issued by the firework show’s executive producer Susan Tercero, also said “There is nothing more exciting on the 4th of July than gathering with friends and family to see a world-class fireworks spectacle, and this year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will deliver a jaw-dropping display that will be rumble in the imagination for years to come… we will launch an unprecedented barrage of color, light, sounds and shapes that will delight millions as they hum along to a patriotic and stirring musical score celebrating our Independence and landmark cinematic achievements.”

If you are local to the New York City area or will be in town on the 4th of July, there are several official viewing spots in lower Manhattan for the fireworks display: Broad Street and Water Street, Pearl Street and Dover Street, Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place & St. James Place, Pearl Street and St. James Place, Montgomery Street and Cherry Street, Pike Slip and Cherry Street, and Market Street and Cherry Street. You can also get a great view of the fireworks along the South Street Freeport or in Dumbo in Brooklyn.

As you plan your route to get to a prime viewing location, keep in mind that public transportation will be operating under a revised schedule due to the holiday. For a complete breakdown of bus, train, and subway schedules, click here.

If you are not able to experience the celebration in-person, the fireworks show will air on NBC from 8pm-10pm ET; the two-hour special will also feature celebrity appearances and performances for those watching at home. If you’re on the road when the show begins, you can still listen to the musical score set to accompany the fireworks by turning on 1010 WINS (via 1010 WINS-AM, or 1010 WINS on the Radio.com app).

The theme of this year’s show is “American Cinema.” In addition to patriotic classics, watchers can expect the fireworks to also be underscored by music from movie classics such as Star Wars, Superman, and E.T. It will also feature a special version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, recorded by Jennifer Hudson.

According to The Weather Channel, it will be 71 degrees and partly cloudy in New York City the night of Thursday, July 4. There is a 20% chance of precipitation, with “winds light and variable.”