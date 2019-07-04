Easy Red, White & Blue Food & Dessert Recipes for 4th of July

Today is the 4th of July, which means Americans across the United States will be celebrating the country’s independence. July 4th parties, their decor, and even their food often heavily feature the colors of the US flag: red, white and blue.

If you are going to an Independence Day party today, or maybe hosting one yourself, you may be looking for some appropriately-themed dishes to make ahead of the festivities. Here are some of the best and easiest red, white, and blue recipes we found to help you celebrate the 4th of July:

Red, White & Blue American Flag Cake

Ina Garten has a recipe for a sheet cake decorated to look like the American flag, featured on Food Network. The vanilla cake takes about an hour and fifteen minutes to make start to finish, and the red, white and blue flag design on the top is achieved using white frosting, blueberries, and raspberries to decorate.

For the complete recipe, click here.

Red, White & Blue Deviled Eggs

If you are looking for a savory, celebratory appetizer, AllRecipes.com offers a recipe for red, white and blue deviled eggs. The recipe follows the same steps as a standard deviled egg recipe, with an added step to dye the hardboiled egg whites:

Gently insert 3 or 4 toothpicks about 1/4-inch deep through the center of an egg and balance it so that one end is dipped in one of the dyes. (Don’t pierce the eggs too much, or they’ll break after you halve them). Let stand for 5 to 10 minutes, depending upon how strong you like the colors. Dip the other end of the egg in the other dye so the eggs have red, white, and blue bands. Dye the rest of the eggs and let dry on paper towels.

A list of necessary ingredients and step-by-step instructions can be found here.

Red, White & Blue Potato Salad

Potato salad is a classic side dish at any barbeque, and Food Network’s red, white and blue potato salad recipe takes only 35 minutes to make, start to finish. The Independence Day-themed colors come from the recipes use of baby red potatoes, yukon potatoes, and purple potatoes.

Click here for the recipe.

Red, White & Blue Fruity Ice Cubes

To make your party even more festive, People Magazine recommends making red, white and blue ice cubes for your guests to put in their water or mixed drinks. The recipe is extremely simple – just add red and blue fruits (like blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, or even chunks of watermelon) to your ice tray, cover with water and freeze.

For their complete instructions, click here.

We hope you enjoy your Independence Day celebrations and have a happy and safe 4th of July.