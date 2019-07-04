Happy 4th of July! If you’re wanting to do some extra shopping, buy some patriotic decor or just treat yourself, you might want to stop by Kohl’s department stores. But is Kohl’s open or closed on the 4th of July, 2019?

All Kohl’s stores are open on the 4th of July. It’s long been a tradition of Kohl’s to stay open during the 4th, as the only holidays they close down for are Easter Sunday and Christmas Day. There are always some exceptions, so you might want to call your local store just to make sure. Visit the store locator here to find out about your nearest store.

Kohl’s Is Open on the 4th of July & All Throughout the Weekend

Kohl’s is offering some dazzling sales heading into the 4th of July Weekend. According to Tech Bargains, Kohl’s is taking up to 90% off select Apparel, Furniture, and more during their 4th of July Sale. Furthermore, customers get an extra 25% off select Summer Apparel with Coupon Code: “SUMMER25.” If you spend over $75 or Buy Online, the shipping will be free.

Some of the notable sales items include:

2 The Big One Bath Towels $14.98 (orig $19.98)

The Big One Supersoft Plush Throws $19.99 (orig $29.99)

Suncast 72-Can Outdoor Cooler $203.99 (orig $256)

Classic Adirondack Patio Chair $149.99 (orig $300)

Camp Chef Deluxe Pellet Grill $499.99 (orig $625)

Sonoma Kutcher Boat Shoes $19.99 (orig $69.99

Kohl’s Is Offering Several Different 4th of July Sales & Promo Code Options

There is also a separate 4th of July Weekend sale that extends through to the 7th. The sale includes t-shirts, capris, shorts, and swimwear. There are also dresses going for $25 and under. You can browse the online catalog by clicking here. In addition to the sale, there’s a promo code that’s good until the 7th. If you enter “JULYSAVE20” you will get 20% off your purchase.

Those looking for some last minute apparel and patriotic merchandise, needn’t look further than the 4th of July section of the online Kohl’s store. In addition to t-shirts and shorts that bear the American flag, there are wreaths, pillows, tapestries, and candles. Check out all the products here.

Kohl’s Recently Donated $100K to the United Service Organizations

Kohl’s recently honored the American troops by donating $100,000 to the USO. “Our community is our community,” they wrote on Instagram. “Kohl’s is donating $100,000 to @theUSO, whose mission is to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to their family, home and country.”

