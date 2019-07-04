Liquor and Grocery Stores Near Me: What Is Open & Closed on the 4th of July Today?

It’s the 4th of July 2019, which means that some places are closed for the holiday. At the same time, there are many restaurants and stores that stay open. Most grocery stores are open, though some, like Trader Joe’s, may operate on shortened hours for the day. Many Aldi stores will also close early, as reported by Penn Live. Costco stores are completely closed down for the day. As for liquor stores, some may be open while others are closed. If you live in Kentucky, there are many dry counties, according to Newsweek, so purchasing alcohol may be an issue in general. Independently owned and operated stores may certainly choose to close today.

Banks, the stock market, and any financial institutions are closed for today. Mail delivery and post offices are shut down for today as well. All of your favorite chain restaurants should be open today, though some may run on limited hours. For example, Money has reported that Chick-fil-A is open, but locations are closing early, at 6 p.m. for the holiday.

The 4th of July holiday is known for its large displays of fireworks, across the United States. The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is one of the most well-known and popular of the celebratory events. New York City actually has the largest fireworks display in the country, though there are many huge fireworks shows across the country. Some of these fireworks displays include over the Charles River in Boston, Lake Union in Seattle, Mission Bay in San Diego, the San Francisco Bay, over the Philadelphia Museum of Art and via the National Mall in Washington, D.C. According to USA Today, President John Adams once wrote his wife that America’s independence should be celebrated with “pomp and Parade … Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other.”

The Macy’s 4th of July show will air on the NBC network at 8 p.m. ET. This year, Derek Hough and Ciara are co-hosting the event and performers include Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, and Maren Morris. QVC is also hosting a celebration for the holiday on its network and A Capitol Fourth will air on PBS and WHYY. A Capitol Fourth will air at 8 p.m. ET, with John Stamos returning as the event’s host, on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Some of the performers this year include Carole King and Vanessa Williams. The characters from Sesame Street will also be there. The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will air from 8 – 11 p.m. ET and live coverage of the show will broadcast on Bloomberg Television.

Regular programming for most TV shows has been put on hold for the holiday tonight, as well as tomorrow. But, normal schedules for your favorite TV shows should resume as early as this coming Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Independence Day was officially made a federal holiday in 1870, according to Newsweek. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.