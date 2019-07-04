Lowe’s 4th of July Deals, Sales & Hours

Independence Day is here, and with it comes plenty of excellent deals and sales at stores across the country. Lowe’s is no exception, and the home improvement store has some pretty great deals to honor the 4th of July this year.

Read on for details on 4th of July sales, deals and hours of operation for Lowe’s Home Improvement below:

Hours of Operation Generally Stay the Same as Usual, Although Some Locations May Have Limited Hours

Due to Lowe’s huge Independence Day sales, the store almost always remains open on the holiday. Most of their locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., although the hours may vary depending on your location.

Because Lowe’s is based out of North Carolina and our Southern neighbors are big on cooking out and BBQing on major holidays, it’s unlikely that the store will change pace and close its doors on the 4th of July. However, we always recommend calling or checking online in advance before stopping by, to make sure it’s still open. We also suggest double checking the hours of your local store on holidays.

Lowe’s is Offering a Plethora of Deals on Grills, Gardening Supplies, Patio Furniture & Lawn Equipment

Lowe’s already offers a 10 percent discount to all military personnel and veterans every day to honor those who have served, so if you are a veteran you will always have that extra discount when you shop at Lowe’s. However, the department store is also offering a variety of extra deals and savings for those who need to pick up a few things for around the house, including deals on gardening supplies, yard equipment, patio furniture and more this holiday weekend.

“Lowe’s knows how to help you celebrate the 4th of July with style,” the website states. “We carry a wide selection of Independence Day-themed items, included American flags and other patriotic red, white and blue decorations. When it comes time to host a cookout, we’ll help you BBQ right with a huge selection of quality grills and stylish patio furniture. No matter how you plan to celebrate, make sure to find a store near you or shop on Lowes.com, where our weekly ad will help you save on everything you need.”

From all of us here at Heavy, have a safe time celebrating the 4th of July weekend!

READ NEXT: Is Aldi & Trader Joe’s Open or Closed on the 4th of July?