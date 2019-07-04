Are McDonald’s, Taco Bell or Dairy Queen Open on the 4th of July?

Happy 4th of July! As you’re enjoying the day, you may be wanting to grab some food somewhere. Maybe you’ll want to bring something with you to a party or a picnic or maybe you’ll want something right before the fireworks start tonight. Are any fast food restaurants open today? What about the old faithful stores like McDonald’s, Taco Bell, or Dairy Queen? Are they open on the 4th of July? Read on for more details.

McDonald’s & the 4th of July

If you’re wanting some nuggets or hamburgers from McDonald’s today then you’re in luck. McDonald’s is one of the fast food places open on the 4th of July. Of course, hours can vary because McDonald’s restaurants are independently owned. So there’s always a chance that the one in your area might have limited hours or just not be open today after all. So you’ll want to contact your local McDonald’s to know for certain. But in general, McDonald’s is indeed open on the 4th of July.

To find a McDonald’s near you to learn if it’s open, click here.

Taco Bell & the 4th of July

As for Taco Bell, this store’s situation is similar to McDonald’s. It’s franchise-owned, so it will be up to the individual owner whether or not Taco Bell is open today. However, the restaurant does not have a chain-wide rule about being closed on the 4th, so you have a pretty good chance of finding your local Taco Bell open. You might want to call first just to make sure it really is open and doesn’t have shorter hours today.

To find a Taco Bell near you and determine if it’s open or what the hours are today, visit the link here.

Dairy Queen & the 4th of July

Most Dairy Queen locations are open July 4, 2019, but a few are closed. You should call in advance to make sure your local store is open. Franchise owners can decide for themselves if Dairy Queen will be open or not today.

Dairy Queen Easter-themed cakes are a great idea today, if your store is open and still has some. Many stores will let you choose the design you want. If you’re trying to get a last-minute July 4 cake, you may need to go with whatever they still have in stock. But you can also try to order a themed cake if they have availability or if you don’t mind enjoying the cake a little later. You can order a cake through DQCakes.com or in the store.

You might also like to know that Dairy Queen is offering a Star-Spangled Blizzard in honor of the holiday. These are only available while supplies last, but DQ is also offering a Oreo Firework Blizzard too if that’s not available.