‘Obama and Biden’ Trending on Twitter Because of a Jim Jordan Parody Quote

If you’re noticing that the phrase “Obama and Biden” is trending on Twitter in connection with Air Force One and 9/11, there’s a good reason. It’s based on a parody quote from Rep. Jim Jordan that was shared yesterday, July 30, 2019, that a lot of people took seriously and are talking about today. Read on to learn more.

A quote is circulating on Twitter claiming that Rep. Jim Jordan said something a bit ludicrous about 9/11 and Donald Trump, President Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. The quote claims that Jordan said: “While Obama and Biden were cowering in fear on Air Force 1, Mr. Trump was on the ground with first responders searching for survivors and pulling people to safety. I remember seeing him on TV, running toward the danger.”

This quote is a parody and Jordan didn’t actually say it. The quote originated from Dan Lyons’ Twitter account and although it was shared yesterday, it has taken off today.

GOP rallies around Trump 9/11 role. “While Obama and Biden were cowering in fear on Air Force 1, Mr. Trump was on the ground with first responders searching for survivors and pulling people to safety,” Jim Jordan says. “I remember seeing him on TV, running toward the danger.” pic.twitter.com/P7ol4wycoF — Dan Lyons (@realdanlyons) July 29, 2019

It’s not a real quote. It’s a parody attempting to make fun of some things that Trump said about his participation in helping New York after 9/11, taking everything to an even more absurd level for added comedic effect.

Dan Lyons is a best-selling author, humorist, journalist, and screenwriter, according to his own webpage. He describes himself as a “cynical humorist in the spirit of Dave Barry, Jon Stewart, and Bill Maher…” Typically he focuses on business humor, but sometimes he jumps into politics too. He created a fake Steve Jobs blog that got very popular. He also wrote for Silicon Valley, an HBO series hailed for its humor.

Lyons later tweeted asking for forgiveness after someone tweeted: “This is crap. I’m muting and blocking @realdanlyons because we don’t need parody right now there is too much disinformation we don’t need this too. Sorry dan too soon and you’re not smart enough to know that!”

So no, Jordan didn’t actually say that Obama and Biden were on Air Force One on 9/11. They weren’t even in the White House at that time. George Bush was President on September 11, 2001.

Lyons made the tweet in response to something Trump said about his activities on 9/11. On Monday, Trump said about September 11, 2001: “I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

CNN pointed out that Trump did an interview with WWOR about the attacks and how 40 Wall Street would now be known as the tallest building. And Politico reported that most of Trump’s public talks that day were about the market ramifications of 9/11, along with also talking about the resiliency of New York City.

Lyons shared another parody quote today.

Fox and Friends finds video claimed to show Trump arriving at World Trade Center to lead rescue efforts after 9/11. “Look at him go!” Kilmeade exclaims. pic.twitter.com/tX9QAjfb00 — Dan Lyons (@realdanlyons) July 30, 2019

A lot of people didn’t realize Lyons’ tweet was in jest. If you look at some of the tweets about Obama and Biden, you can see people taking the parody quote seriously.

This quote attributed to Jim Jordan about Obama and Biden on Air Force One can't POSSIBLY be true. 1. Obama and Biden weren't in office during 9/11. 2. Cadet Bonespurs can barely walk, let alone run towards danger. 3. Jim Jordan saw something and said something? Nope. https://t.co/55oSBDv8lA — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 30, 2019

When u wake up and see why Obama and Biden are trending … we have some of the dumbest ppl on earth running our government pic.twitter.com/CTfhfTQuUp — I Am Worthy (@LenKnox) July 30, 2019

Me seeing why Obama and Biden are trending pic.twitter.com/NgwOgWkdwn — INDEPENDENTMINDEDCYLON (@IndyGirl2020) July 30, 2019

And some people added their own jokes to the mix.

The Obama and Biden line isn't even the funniest part of this. Imagine thinking anyone was going to believe Trump was running. https://t.co/GEmQmSXjN4 — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) July 30, 2019

And of course, the tweet does bring back memories of this GIF.

Nothing better than seeing Obama and Biden trending to remind us of how good we once had it!! pic.twitter.com/8lbFeitLQW — Jean Dunn 🐈 (@jeandunn52) July 30, 2019

