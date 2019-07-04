Is Old Navy Open on the 4th of July? See Store Hours & Specials

Sometimes all you want to do on the 4th of July is some shopping. And some stores have really great deals today, while other stores are closed. So what do you do if you want to shop at Old Navy on the Fourth of July? Is that an option for your holiday outings today? Is Old Navy open on the 4th of July?

We have good news. Yes, Old Navy is open and they are having some great sales today too.

For most stores, Old Navy will be open regular hours, which are often 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, some stores will have special hours for the 4th of July, which means they might open later and close earlier.

You can see your closest store’s hours here. Most stores near you will likely have regular hours listed, but a few might open at 10 a.m. (an hour later) and close an hour or two earlier for the holiday.

Old Navy is typically open on most major holidays, and that includes New Year’s, Christmas, and Thanksgiving. Since the store is open on those holidays, of course it’s open today.

Old Navy is also having a ton of sales today, so you don’t want to miss out. They’re selling purple Fourth of July tees, for example, as part of an anti-discrimination campaign. These limited edition Purple Flag tees are seeking to open a discussion about protecting people from discrimination.

But even beyond the purple shirts, there are lots of great items you can get at Old Navy for the Fourth of July, so don’t miss out. Through July 7, a lot of items at Old Navy are up to 60 percent off. That’s a great deal.

Lots of other stores are having sales for the holiday too. You’ll have to find out if these stores are open on the holiday itself, but some of the deals you’ll want to check out include specials at Anthropologie, Target, Athleta (all swimwear 40 percent off), Macy’s (20 percent off sales and clearance) and even more.

To look for online specials at Old Navy and more, check out RetailMeNot’s page here. This is a great source for finding coupons and discounts of all kinds. Just put the store you’re interested in shopping at in the search bar at the top of their webpage and you’ll find all the discounts the store currently has available. People who use the site will vote up or down certain coupons to show if they work or not. It’s a great source for the latest coupons and deals.