Are Planet Fitness & LA Fitness Open on the 4th of July? [Hours]

It’s the 4th of July and you may be wanting to exercise at the gym before you go watch fireworks, eat ice cream and enjoy a lot of BBQ with family and friends. But are local gyms open? What about Planet Fitness & LA Fitness specifically?

If you’re wanting to work out at Planet Fitness or LA Fitness on the 4th of July, you’re in luck. Both chains are open on the 4th of July, although they might have modified hours for the day. You’ll need to talk to your local store, however, to find out exactly what the hours are and if the store is closing early or opening later for the 4th of July. Hours can sometimes vary from location to location.

To find the Planet Fitness near you, just visit the gym locator here. Enter your ZIP code or address in the search bar and find a club near you, including the hours, directions, and phone number. Some will even have a club page just for that location.

Planet Fitness can get quite crowded on the Fourth. Some years are more crowded than others.

Why is planet fitness so crowded on the 4th of July… Since when are people actually dedicated? — Matt Snow (@Snowsef) July 4, 2013

At Planet Fitness, rocking the 4th of July ZX Flux that i've had for about 12 years! @wex1200 @adidasoriginals pic.twitter.com/R1IgI4ToNK — David Baez (@DJ3bandas) August 14, 2017

To find an LA Fitness near you, just visit the gym locator here. Enter your ZIP code or city in the search bar and find a club near you, including the hours, directions, and phone number. Some will even have a club page just for that location.

Last year in 2018, LA Fitness’s 4th of July hours were 8 am-4 p.m. in the U.S. and Kids Club was closed all day. Follow this LA Fitness’s Twitter page for July 4, 2019 hours today.

If you’re working out on the Fourth of July, you’ll definitely feel less guilty if you dig into some delicious food later. In fact, you can find a lot of great recipes for the Fourth of July online. Publix, for example, has recipes online here.

If you like All Recipes better, here are some fun fruit-based 4th of July recipes from them:

Prefer ideas for working out on the Fourth? Here are some videos with great ideas.

And here’s an upper body workout:

If you can’t get to the gym, here’s a bodyweight workout challenge:

Have a happy 4th of July!