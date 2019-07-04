Walmart & Target 4th of July Hours Near Me 2019: Are They Open?

It’s the 4th of July for 2019 and you may want to get in on some of the sales or special Independence Day deals. Well, it’s a good time to shop. So, what’s the deal? Are Walmart and Target open or closed for the holiday?

Walmart is open for business, as is Target today. For Walmart, stores should adhere to their normal store hours, but it’s important to make sure of exact times. To check out your local store hours for Walmart, use the Walmart “store finder” here. As for Target, its holiday schedule runs differently than Walmart. The holidays on which Target is open include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day (limited hours), Black Friday (extended hours), Christmas Eve (extended hours), and New Year’s Eve.

On the 4th of July, it can be hard to find your favorite stores or places that are open. Restaurants, however, generally have a lot of options, as many families like to go out to eat. If you’re looking for casual food, there are several restaurants and chains still open for the holiday at participating locations: Applebee’s, Bob Evans, Ruby Tuesday, Boston Market, Cracker Barrel, Panera, Krispy Kreme, Longhorn Steakhouse, Dave & Buster’s, Papa John’s, Burger King, Denny’s, Outback Steakhouse, Domino’s Pizza, Old Country Buffet, Waffle House, Dunkin’ Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye’s, Five Guys Burgers, Houlihan’s, IHOP, In-N-Out, Maggiano’s, Red Lobster, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Taco Bell, Wawa, and White Castle. There are also a ton of Mom and Pop restaurants that remain open for today, but be sure to check with the specific restaurant or location or you could be out of luck when you arrive. Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is open year-round and its locations are generally open 24 hours a day. This means they will be open today. However, this is at participating locations, many of which are incorporating a holiday schedule. Other restaurants and eateries that are reportedly open for Easter include Boston Market, Dunkin’ Donuts, participating TGIFriday’s locations, and Starbucks.

As for stores, in addition to Walmart and Target, some of the places that are open today are Best Buy, Home Depot, Sears, Kmart, Lowe’s, Macy’s, CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid. These stores should be open, using their regular business hours. Costco stores are all closed today.

When it comes to gas stations, most 24-hour places are open for the holiday, while other free-standing stations might be closed. It’s best to fill up your tank as soon as you spot an open gas station.

For members of the military, as well as regular civilians, there are tons of promotions and freebies going on today, in honor of the holiday. There are also endless sales and deals going on at some of your favorite stores, in addition to online. Some sales may carry through the weekend.