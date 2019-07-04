Where to Buy Fireworks Near Me Last Minute for the 4th of July 2019

Independence Day 2019 is here. Fireworks are not legal in every state, but they are available and sold in many. So, you could find some last-minute options for your 4th of July celebration. In turn, you may be wondering, “Where can I buy fireworks near me last minute?” With the 4th of July here and the holiday weekend upon us, you may be getting the celebratory itch and want to find yourself a bunch of fireworks to set off in your backyard for your own fiery display. Below find a list of some of the biggest places and best stores in which you can purchase fireworks. The list includes stores all across the country, whether you are looking for some easy, last-minute options or just want to know where fireworks are available to pick up in your area.

Costco – Costco is one of the many big box grocery stores that sells fireworks but they are closed today, on Independence Day. This doesn’t mean that they’re not open tomorrow and the rest of the weekend though. Not all locations sell fireworks, so be sure to check with your local store. Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale also have fireworks available for purchase in certain locations. Both are open today, though Sam’s Club will reportedly close early in the evening for the holiday.

CVS – CVS has many locations that are selling fireworks in their stores. Check with your local CVS store to see if they have any left in stock.

Fireworks City – Fireworks City has locations in several different states, from Louisiana to Missouri to Tennessee. For information on each of the locations, you can search here. Here, you can find deals on how to get free fireworks with your Fireworks City purchases. Customers will receive FREE fireworks with every purchase.

Fireworks Supermarket – Fireworks Supermarket allows you to order fireworks online in addition to buying them in the actual brick-and-mortar stores. They have locations in Alabama, West Virginia, Missouri, Indiana, Arkansas, South Carolina … the list goes on and on. See what locations are near you here.

Hale Fireworks – This company has over 350 retail store locations across the United States. Oklahoma, Mississippi, Wisconsin and Texas are just some of the states where the stores can be found. Here is the Hale Fireworks store finder, to see what locations are near you.

Phantom Fireworks – You’ve probably come across one of these stores in your lifetime. They have stores, stands, and tents positioned in every state in the country. Find here search options for all of their locations and find the closest one to you.

Renaissance Fireworks – If you’re looking for Fireworks in the state of Minnesota, there are over 40 locations of Renaissance Fireworks in the state. Find here the addresses to each of them. And, according to the Renaissance Fireworks website, the company offers 10% off discounts for military, as well as a buy one get one free special on certain products.

ShopRite – Many supermarkets and gas stations carry fireworks for the Fourth of July and ShopRite is one of them. Some of the additional grocery and retail stores that carry fireworks for the holiday include Big Lots, Safeway, Shopko, Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Dollar Tree, Publix, Dollar General, Kroger, and Harris Teeter. Availability may depend on state and laws in your area.

Sky King Fireworks – This retailer has showrooms in Indiana, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Find here the Sky King search option for all locations. Get the rundown on the current specials, as they’re available, here.

TNT Fireworks Supercenter – Find here all the locations of the TNT Fireworks Supercenters, all over the U.S., as the company has stands, tents, and supercenters across the country. Plus, their products are sold at a variety of retailers, including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Party City, ShopRite, and Target. Find coupons for TNT Fireworks on their website here.

Walgreens – Walgreens stores sell fireworks at many of their locations in the United States, in states where fireworks sales are legal.

Walmart – This may come as a surprise to many but some Walmart stores sell fireworks. For example, as the laws on fireworks in New Jersey have become more lenient, according to NorthJersey.com, Walmart stores have been found carrying festive fireworks available for purchase. Walmart is also selling fireworks online via their website.

There are several states that legally allow the sale and distribution of fireworks – Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.