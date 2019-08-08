Why Is ‘Ariana Grande Is Over Party’ Trending with K-Pop Fans on Twitter?

For the last hour or so, “Ariana Grande Is Over Party” (#ArianaGrandeIsOverParty) has been trending on Twitter. A lot of people are seeing K-Pop fans encouraging each other to follow other singers instead of Ariana. Why is everyone mad? The Twitter trend started after a fan accused Ariana Grande of plagiarism and she responded defending herself. Here is what you need to know.

Warning: This post will have some profanity via screenshots of tweets.

Ariana Grande Had Harsh Words for a Fan Who Accused Her of Plagiarism & the Fan Later Apologized

Most of the related tweets have since been deleted, but the trend started after a disagreement between Ariana Grande and a big fan. On Twitter, @9muches explained what happened and wrote: “a fan of hers tweeted a rumor that she plagiarized frank ocean and ariana replied calling her out for it and the fan was really upset and got a lot of hate and apologized. and then ariana replied to another fan about them spreading rumors.” [sic]

Some of the tweets were deleted, but they had already been passed around Twitter before they were taken down. After the original tweet accusing her of plagiarism, Grande wrote: “i didn’t. we changed the interlude bc i prefer adore. please stop making sh** up every time i log off for a few hours and u get bored.”

Apparently the person who shared the tweet is a big fan of Grande and felt terrible about what they said.

The fan, @getwellshan, wrote that they couldn’t stop crying and they apologized. They wrote: “getting a lot of replies asking what my tweet was and last night i was seeing on my timeline that Ariana had been given a lawsuit… obviously that was a stupid rumor and i should’ve never tweeted that if i didn’t have proof it was…true or not. i’m sorry ariana and from now on i won’t follow along any rumors about you ever. i love you so much i’m so sorry.”

The fan and Grande appear to be OK now, because Grande told her (and a couple others on Twitter) that she loves them.

Despite the two apparently resolving their differences, it sparked a hashtag trend that was especially popular among K-Pop fans. According to some tweets, Ariana Grande has been a controversial topic among some K-Pop fans for quite some time.

Ariana Grande Left a Concert in Seoul Quickly in 2017 & the Concert Promoter Apologized to Unhappy Fans

In August 2017, NME reported that Ariana Grande was accused of being “disrespectful” to fans at a concert in South Korea. She performed in Seoul as part of her Dangerous Woman tour and was accused of having an “indifferent” attitude toward Korean fans. According to Chun Tae-young, CEO of Hyundai Card (who promoted the show), Ariana Grande arrived right before the concert and then left immediately after, without talking to press, “leaving the impression as if the concert itself was mechanical.” Fans were unhappy that she didn’t stay to talk to fans or the press.

Hyundai Card, who promoted the show, apologized on Facebook for what happened.

You can see the original post and translation above. The translation (which has some issues) reads:

We sincerely apologize to all of you who have felt uncomfortable at the “Hyundai Card College Project 25” performance held on August 15th. Hyundai card has been trying to promote an unforgettable performance through ‘ Super concert ‘ and ‘ college project ‘ in the past 10 years. However, the modern card culture project 25 Ariana Geulande>Neun has been uncomfortable with many audience due to the circumstances of the artist’s side and the situation following the bad weather. I also received a note that some of the site operations were not maekkeuleobji by running a big enhanced security policy. Modern Cards will take heavy care of your audience, and we will re-check the whole process to ensure that this situation will not happen again. Meanwhile, the ‘VIP PACKAGE’ of this performance has been sold through the official site of Ariana Grand, and is a world tour goods that sell and run for fans on the side of the artist. Modern Cards are not involved in the sales and operation of the goods, but we are very sorry as a host for the fact that the fans who bought it did not receive the benefits they have promised. In this modern card, the modern card is giving information to the audience about return, etc. and we are working with the goods sales agency to help them take action quickly. I apologize again to everyone who believed in modern cards and came to the venue, and I will come back to see you again with a higher performance. [sic]

Grande addressed the controversy on Twitter. She wrote: “I cherish these shows and these very special times with you. I am enjoying every last moment and am eternally grateful for you. all da time.” [sic]

I cherish these shows and these very special times with you. I am enjoying every last moment and am eternally grateful for you. all da time. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 17, 2017

And she shared footage of fans at the concert:

Ever since that concert, and other incidents, Ariana Grande has been controversial among some K-Pop fans. Some love her and some don’t. But many took to Twitter on August 8 when they saw #ArianaGrandeIsOverParty trending. Some K-Pop fans are using the hashtag to encourage other fans to follow different singers and musicians rather than Ariana Grande.

A Former K-Pop Star-Turned-Solo-Artist Got the Number One Spot Instead of Ariana Grande in November & His Fans Were Accused of Being Bots

This is also part of an ongoing “feud” of sorts between Ariana Grande fans and K-Pop fans. This feud was fueled when a former member of one of South Korea’s most successful K-Pop bands (EXO) became a solo artist in China. He quickly shot to the top of the charts in the U.S. in November 2018, even beating Ariana Grande, The Daily Vox reported.

Kris Wu released his first solo album on November 2 and many of the songs were in the top 10 on U.S. charts by November 5. Some said that Kris Wu was the reason why Ariana Grande’s song “Thank You, Next” didn’t debut at Number One.

Grande fans took to Twitter, wondering who was dominating the charts instead of her. They accused Kris Wu of being a bot.

Isn’t @iTunes gonna do anything about this #KrisWho bot thing? If anyone can just get away with violating the rules like this what’s the point of having rules then? It’s super detrimental to your credibility and i hope you guys will actually take action against this. — Jesse Liu (@JesseLi90551145) November 6, 2018

Grande liked a tweet that accused Wu’s popularity of being “manufactured,” The Daily Vox shared.

Wu fell off the charts in the U.S. after his album debuted in China. Variety wrote a story wondering if his iTunes sales were acquired “fraudulently.” A Nielsen representative said they were reviewing the data. Variety reported that fans in China might have been buying the album on iTunes because the album hadn’t been available yet in their country. K-Pop fans said the accusations of bots or fraud were a sign of racism.

Scooter Braun, who represents Ariana Grande, left a note on Instagram that appeared to indicate Wu’s place on the iTunes chart was legitimate.

The whole controversy continued a feud between Ariana Grande fans and K-Pop fans, which has resurfaced with the newest trend.