‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Finale: Best Memes & Twitter Reactions

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 finale aired bright and early this morning at 12 a.m. ET (or late last night, depending on what side of the country you’re in), and with it came a slew of topnotch memes, gifs, Twitter reactions and comments on the episode.

Season 3 has already had some varied reviews on audience reception, and so did the final episode. Although fans got to finally see June put Operation Mayday into action, many were left with a mixed sense of pride, satisfaction and disappointment when episode 13, titled “Mayday,” wrapped up, and where else do people go to share their thoughts on something as important as a television show? Why, social media of course, and The Handmaid’s Tale finale was spared no mercy.

watching the new episode of the handmaid’s tale pic.twitter.com/bPO64DM4jn — sierra (@jasonsudeikiss) (@genzmashfan) August 7, 2019

Below we’ve rounded up some of the best and most devastating reactions to the season 3 finale episode of the show. But be warned: some of the memes, gifs and reactions may give away SPOILERS from last night’s episode, so turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you, or click on this link to read through a detailed recap of the episode to catch up.

The majority of the best memes from this season came from fans complaining about the camera closeups of June’s face during almost every single episode. The closeups were once used as a unique and impressive way to emphasize the importance of the scene and how June was feeling at that moment, and now they’ve just become complete overkill and too redundant. Fans complained on Twitter that the showrunners overdid the closeups throughout season 3 and felt they no longer had the same effect and even detracted from how powerful the camera angles once were in the earlier seasons.

“The Handmaid’s Tale has turned into a complete circus!” user Narvi Schwartz wrote. “Over dramatic scenes ALWAYS ending with an extreme close up of June’s face and her craning her neck towards the camera. WE GET IT! She’s pissed and can make really intense faces. How many times are we gonna see this shot?!”

Kath 2.0 echoed a similar sentiment, writing “The Handmaid’s Tale needs to absolutely calm the fuck down with these closeups.”

The Handmaid’s Tale has turned into a complete circus! Over dramatic scenes ALWAYS ending with an extreme close up of June’s face and her craning her neck towards the camera. WE GET IT! She’s pissed and can make really intense faces. How many times are we gonna see this shot?! pic.twitter.com/kPxRWRNC0g — Narvi Schwartz (@narvischwartz) June 27, 2019

The Handmaid’s Tale needs to absolutely calm the fuck down with these closeups. #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/4PXV3T4w3e — Kath 2.0 🍉🏳️‍🌈 (@Kath2point0) August 8, 2019

Something needs to happen in #HandmaidsTale – close up on June’s worried/vengeful looking eyes in to camera is getting a bit samey. pic.twitter.com/Rz1xtHVkRj — Louise Ellis (@okiepie123) July 14, 2019

Can’t have a Handmaid’s Tale episode without this obligatory shot at the end now. 🙄🙄 it’s getting old. It’s becoming a running gag, not a helpful plot device. pic.twitter.com/ZRex1qok54 — Alayeni Silvermist (@AlayeniEQ) August 11, 2019

User Alayeni Silvermist wrote also felt the closeups of her eyes and face were overdone, writing “Can’t have a Handmaid’s Tale episode without this obligatory shot at the end now. It’s getting old. It’s becoming a running gag, not a helpful plot device,” while another user agreed that the closeups were becoming “samey.”

This guy actually made his own video to emphasize just how obnoxious the season had become with the closeups of June’s face.

How every single episode of #HandmaidsTale ends during Season 3. pic.twitter.com/joPQfts9gv — Irish Dave (@iamirishdave) July 7, 2019

Despite the overkill camera angles, plenty of fans were still excited for the season finale, and were on the edge of their seats waiting to see what was going to happen …

watching the season finale of handmaid's tale. omg this is so good but I'm stressed out & this gif is so accurate rn pic.twitter.com/SAEPKSKwmt — | Steven Hill | #1 Hey Stephen stan | (@heysteven13) August 14, 2019

Handmaid’s Tale just pic.twitter.com/5iMhxX9sTR — i am the hot one because cherry is marrying me ok (@villanellesarms) August 14, 2019

While others were just trying to cope with the ending of the season and all the feels that came with it.

Watching Handmaid’s Tale… the daughter was reunited with her dad randomly in Canada… The feels. The emotions. As a parent, I can’t contain my tears. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KMyCpdeeoQ — Chelsea M (@chelseamm9) August 14, 2019

the handmaid's tale sEASON FINALE………………….., pic.twitter.com/SVEhfXTtWe — TAKE ME TO THE HOLE!! (@futurelukes) August 14, 2019

Me explaining what happened on the season finale Handmaid's Tale without spoiling it.😂#HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/QxJKxxFGrS — Nicole House of Ferocity (@PoiseRoseMakeup) August 14, 2019

Others weren’t as impressed with how rushed the season felt. One user joked that the season 3 writers were “shortening side stories and cutting plot development for more close ups of June’s face,” and added the recent viral balloon video to emphasize their point.

The season 3 writers of The Handmaid’s Tale shortening side stories and cutting plot development for more close ups of June’s face #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/Q6aBKggz4j — ᒍᑌᔕTᖇEᔕTIᑎGᗰYEYEᔕ (@laughingat) August 12, 2019

Some thought that Serena’s character was a bit hard to follow and went back-and-forth too often between wanting to help June escape Gilead and wanting to raise a baby that wasn’t hers, while also blaming Fred for all of the awful things she’d taken part in as a Commanders wife.

If you watch The Handmaid’s Tale then you know 😂 pic.twitter.com/KFLBao9k6G — robyn ❣ (@redrobynnnn) August 7, 2019

