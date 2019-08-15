Why Is Jawn Wick Trending on Twitter?

Many social media users have found themselves wondering why Jawn Wick is trending on Twitter. Jawn Wick is a play on the character John Wick, portrayed by actor Keanu Reeves, in the film franchise by the same name.

Social media users have dubbed the Philadelphia shooting suspect “Jawn Wick,” as a reference to the on-screen character who is known for being seemingly unkillable.

Jawn Wick started to trend on Twitter hours after an officer-involved shooting broke out near the 3700 block of N. 15th street in the North Philadelphia neighborhood of Nicetown-Tioga. An armed suspect opened fire when police arrived at the home to serve a narcotics warrant. The first shots were fired around 4:30 p.m. Eastern. In an 8 p.m. press conference, Police Commissioner Richard Ross said that the situation was “nowhere near resolved.”

Police say that the suspect has barricaded himself inside of a building and has been shooting at officers for the past several hours.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, who has shot at and injured multiple officers in the course of the ongoing standoff.

Here’s what you need to know:

John Wick (Jawn Wick) Is an Assasin Who Is Seemingly Unkillable

In the John Wick films, the title character is a retired assassin who returns to killing shortly after the death of his wife. Despite facing long odds in his quest to avenge the death of his dog, Wick always seems to come out relatively unscathed and defeat his enemies.

The action-packed thrillers also star Michael Nyqvist, Willem Dafoe, and Bridget Moynahan.

Because the Philadelphia standoff has gone on for several hours and the suspect has not yet been apprehended, some social media users have drawn a comparison between the movie character John Wick and the real-life gunman, thus the nickname.

Philadelphia police are working along with SWAT and other law enforcement agencies to end the standoff in the safest way possible.

Twitter Users Have Been Tweeting About Jawn Wick for the Past Couple of Hours

Twitter seems to have mixed feelings on the name Jawn Wick, which seemed to catch on quickly, as evidenced by the social media platform’s trending list.

However, the majority of social media users seem to have found some amusement in the joke that others have said is in poor taste.

“The mass shooter in Philly who shot 6 six cops. Some dickhead tweeted *Jawn Wick* plus other tasteless memes while an entire neighborhood/damn near the city was on gridlock this afternoon. I’m sick,” tweeted one social media user.

“Jawn Wick in relation to this Philly shooting is killing me and I know I shouldn’t be laughin’ at the name… gotta love this place man,” one person tweeted.

“Jawn wick got me rollin’ yo,” tweeted another.

“Not Jawn Wick lmaoooo,” echoed a third.

Several memes have also popped up in light of the trend.

