Twitter Reacts to Kid Rock’s Degrading Remarks on Taylor Swift

Kid Rock decided to go after singer Taylor Swift on Twitter on Friday morning, attacking the pop singer for being a vocal democrat with ulterior motives. The rocker, who’s real name is Robert James Richie, is a proud supporter of President Donald Trump and his administration. The “American Bad Ass” singer visited the White House earlier this year for reasons that don’t actually matter, and clearly has issues with Swift having differing political views.
The 48-year-old country/rock singer wrote, “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies… period. And it looks like she will suck the door know off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”
Kid Rock’s decision to go after one of the most beloved artists of the decade, whose success in the industry far surpasses anything that Kid Rock has ever produced as musician, was a bad decision for numerous reasons, and the reactions on Twitter made for an extremely entertaining read. Even those who aren’t fans of Kid Rock or Swift, enjoyed reading the witty and hilarious comments made in response.
Kid Rock Is Merely Trying to Stay Relevant
Most of the tweets were comparing Kid Rock’s musical career to Swift’s, which is way too lopsided comparison to make in the first place. Users on Twitter, however, pulled out the receipts to proves just how irrelevant Kid Rock is compared to the “You Need to Calm Down” singer. Especially, since the last No. 1 hit Kid Rock had was back in 2001, “Picture,” his duet with singer Sheryl Crow.
While Swift is starring in the upcoming musical film Cats, a movie which sure, might be a office box bomb based on reactions from the official trailer, users mentioned Kid Rock’s illustrious movie career, whose top resume highlight includes playing the villain in Joe Dirt.
Twitter Called Kid Rock Out For Being Misogynistic
Adding in the sexual innuendo with his comments automatically made whatever Kid Rock was trying to say with his message immediately immaterial. This also isn’t the first time the singer has made incredibly sexist comments on Swift. On the song “Grandpa’s Rap,” he sings, “I’ll f*** you in your a** quick with Taylor Swift’s d***.”
Kid Rock Is a Proud Trump Supporter
It’s been a long time since Kid Rock was a popular artist with music regularly bring played on the radio, his hit album Devil Without a Cause was released in 1998. His most recent record, Sweet Southern Sugar, was released in 2017, and while it peaked at #5 on Billboard’s Top 100, it was welcomed to less than stellar reviews. Rolling Stone‘s review said Kid Rock’s eleventh studio album “mixes lame jokes with genuine heartland empathy.
The main reason Kid Rock’s recently been in the news — his Republican ties and support of Donald Trump, which hasn’t exactly garnered him any new fans in Hollywood. And for many users on Twitter, his degrading comments about Swift was the pot merely the pot calling the tea kettle black.
