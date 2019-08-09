Twitter Reacts to Kid Rock’s Degrading Remarks on Taylor Swift

Kid Rock decided to go after singer Taylor Swift on Twitter on Friday morning, attacking the pop singer for being a vocal democrat with ulterior motives. The rocker, who’s real name is Robert James Richie, is a proud supporter of President Donald Trump and his administration. The “American Bad Ass” singer visited the White House earlier this year for reasons that don’t actually matter, and clearly has issues with Swift having differing political views.

The 48-year-old country/rock singer wrote, “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies… period. And it looks like she will suck the door know off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) August 9, 2019

Kid Rock’s decision to go after one of the most beloved artists of the decade, whose success in the industry far surpasses anything that Kid Rock has ever produced as musician, was a bad decision for numerous reasons, and the reactions on Twitter made for an extremely entertaining read. Even those who aren’t fans of Kid Rock or Swift, enjoyed reading the witty and hilarious comments made in response.

Lol! Kid Rock trashing Taylor was never going to end well but the ratio he’s getting is hilarious. — Susie Fierce (@SusieFierce) August 9, 2019

Kid Rock Is Merely Trying to Stay Relevant

Most of the tweets were comparing Kid Rock’s musical career to Swift’s, which is way too lopsided comparison to make in the first place. Users on Twitter, however, pulled out the receipts to proves just how irrelevant Kid Rock is compared to the “You Need to Calm Down” singer. Especially, since the last No. 1 hit Kid Rock had was back in 2001, “Picture,” his duet with singer Sheryl Crow.

Kid Rock wants to be controversial because he wants to be relevant….period. And it looks like he will suck the door knob off Trump to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck boy. -inner Kid Rock — Leslie Hiatt (@dlesmore) August 9, 2019

While Swift is starring in the upcoming musical film Cats, a movie which sure, might be a office box bomb based on reactions from the official trailer, users mentioned Kid Rock’s illustrious movie career, whose top resume highlight includes playing the villain in Joe Dirt.

Taylor Swift vs. Kid Rock. One is a very talented singer who is funny, intelligent, and has millions of fans/adorers all over the world. The other is Kid Rock. — Reverse the #Packers Polarity (@ShomahKhoobi) August 9, 2019

Taylor Swift will be making movies and albums long after Kid Rock has moved back into the trailer park. pic.twitter.com/7pCE0ySvBQ — PGH-PSU (@Yup4Life) August 9, 2019

The last time Kid Rock had a top 10 hit… Melissa Joan Hart was still playing the role of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch pic.twitter.com/mUEehQi6Tp — ChartLife (@ChartLife100) August 9, 2019

Taylor Swift is inarguably one of the biggest stars in the world while Kid Rock has sucked up to the MAGA crowd in a desperate attempt to return to relevancy. Such a ridiculous projection. https://t.co/pxb7TLAmf7 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 9, 2019

Swifties coming for Kid Rock. pic.twitter.com/pmvg0B0VLf — peanut (@angrypeanut4) August 9, 2019

Yeah, Kid Rock's got a T-Shirt that says " I sucked the door knob off Hollywood and all I got was this lousy part in Joe Dirt". https://t.co/skbyL1gS7q — Paul Lee Ticks (@PaulLeeTicks) August 9, 2019

Never forget that Kid Rock was cast as the villain in "Joe Dirt" pic.twitter.com/4jEshYnCQS — Griddle Child (@NathanMillion) August 9, 2019

I did not know that Kid Rock was still alive, to be honest. pic.twitter.com/JpdLVhb3Vf — Ryan McDermott (@rmpmcdermott) August 9, 2019

I just want to remind everyone that former GOP presidential candidate George Pataki unironically endorsed Kid Rock’s fake Senate run a couple years ago. pic.twitter.com/VdV8p8fmnn — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 9, 2019

Twitter Called Kid Rock Out For Being Misogynistic

Adding in the sexual innuendo with his comments automatically made whatever Kid Rock was trying to say with his message immediately immaterial. This also isn’t the first time the singer has made incredibly sexist comments on Swift. On the song “Grandpa’s Rap,” he sings, “I’ll f*** you in your a** quick with Taylor Swift’s d***.”

Translation: A wealthy white woman couldn’t sincerely choose her political party based on its platform but must be selfishly motivated by the pursuit of fame, which she would also engage in sexual acts to achieve. Just another trash take from Kid Rock 🗑 https://t.co/XBpnSS2QCm — Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) August 9, 2019

Kid Rock: You've never met a misogynistic ass like me World: no, no we haven't pic.twitter.com/rCNOLj2zAJ — Kermanetherunner (@KermaneB) August 9, 2019

Really Kid Rock? How DARE she be successful. There’s no way she um, is able to do well based on her talents alone. Totally unnecessary. Jealously is so unbecoming. #disappointed — HeatherFroglear KFRG (@KFRGHeather) August 9, 2019

Nobody Not one single soul Kid rock : https://t.co/wRjjv8B0Rm — —_🥑 (@Genteastt) August 9, 2019

Friendly reminder that Kid Rock once wrote a rap song where he expressed that he insists on having sex with underage girls, and therefore probably shouldn't be regarded as a person to be taken seriously about anything, ever. — Mark B. Writing (@markbwriting) August 9, 2019

Kid Rock Is a Proud Trump Supporter

It’s been a long time since Kid Rock was a popular artist with music regularly bring played on the radio, his hit album Devil Without a Cause was released in 1998. His most recent record, Sweet Southern Sugar, was released in 2017, and while it peaked at #5 on Billboard’s Top 100, it was welcomed to less than stellar reviews. Rolling Stone‘s review said Kid Rock’s eleventh studio album “mixes lame jokes with genuine heartland empathy.

The main reason Kid Rock’s recently been in the news — his Republican ties and support of Donald Trump, which hasn’t exactly garnered him any new fans in Hollywood. And for many users on Twitter, his degrading comments about Swift was the pot merely the pot calling the tea kettle black.

And kid rock wants to be a republican bcz he knows they are easily manipulated. It looks like he will suck the 🍄 off trump to get noticed. Good luck kid. — The Pirate Queen (@TheMmk5258) August 9, 2019

And Kid Rock auditions for a cabinet position…. pic.twitter.com/n6uKVlawe2 — Name cannot be blank (@Namcnntbblank) August 9, 2019

