Maryland Tax Free Week 2019: Dates & What Qualifies

Maryland’s Tax Free Weekend is actually a tax-free week. It begins Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 12:01 a.m. and ends on Saturday, August 17 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Maryland this week. Find a complete list on Maryland’s website here.
Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Maryland
Any qualified footwear or clothing that costs $100 or less is free from taxes this week, along with the first $40 spent on any qualifying bookbag or backpack.
Here are examples of items that qualify for tax-free status. See a complete list here.
- Clothing and shoes in general
- Adult diapers
- Aerobic clothing, arm warmers
- Athletic socks & supporters
- Socks
- Baby clothes and diapers (but not baby bibs), diaper bags
- Bath robes
- Swimsuits, coverups
- Belts
- Bowling shoes (as long as they aren’t rented)
- Braces for physical injury
- Underwear, including corsets and bras
- Bridal gowns, sold or rented
- Caps and hats
- Capes, jackets, wraps, coats, ear muffs, gloves for the cold (not for sports), shawls, wraps
- Costumes
- Cowboy boots
- Choir and altar clothing, clerical vestments
- Non-commercial dry cleaning or laundry services
- Employee uniforms
- Formal clothing (sold or rented)
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Gym suits and uniforms
- Hosiery
- Lab coats
- Laundry services (except commercial)
- Leg warmers
- Martial arts attire
- Pajamas and night gowns
- Prom dresses
- Rented clothing, including non-protective uniforms, formal wear, and costumes
- Rented shoes (without cleats or spikes)
- Scout uniforms
- Ski suits and vests (but not ski boots)
- Suspenders
- Uniforms for work and school (as long as they’re not protective uniforms)
Note that layaway items do qualify if you put it on layaway this week.
Rainchecks only qualify if you’re purchasing a rainchecked item during the holiday. A raincheck issued during the holiday won’t get you tax-free status for something you buy later.
Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Maryland
The following items are examples of what DO NOT qualify for tax free status in Maryland this week. See a complete list here.
- Any alterations
- Aprons
- Sports items like athletic pads, baseball mitts, football gloves and other sports gloves
- Baby bibs
- Bathing caps
- Fabrics
- Hair accessories, like bobby pins, bows, clips, bands
- Handbags and purses, makeup bags
- Jewelry
- Accessories like cuff links
- Wheeled tennis shoes
- Insoles
- Iron-on patches
- Monogramming
- Rented skates
- Scarves
- Shoulder pads (whether for sport or for dresses or jackets)
- Ties
- Wallets, billfolds
- Watches and watch bands
- Wigs
- Yarn
- Zippers
