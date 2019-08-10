Maryland Tax Free Week 2019: Dates & What Qualifies

Maryland’s Tax Free Weekend is actually a tax-free week. It begins Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 12:01 a.m. and ends on Saturday, August 17 at 11:59 p.m.

Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Maryland this week. Find a complete list on Maryland’s website here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Maryland

Any qualified footwear or clothing that costs $100 or less is free from taxes this week, along with the first $40 spent on any qualifying bookbag or backpack.

Here are examples of items that qualify for tax-free status. See a complete list here.

Clothing and shoes in general

Adult diapers

Aerobic clothing, arm warmers

Athletic socks & supporters

Socks

Baby clothes and diapers (but not baby bibs), diaper bags

Bath robes

Swimsuits, coverups

Belts

Bowling shoes (as long as they aren’t rented)

Braces for physical injury

Underwear, including corsets and bras

Bridal gowns, sold or rented

Caps and hats

Capes, jackets, wraps, coats, ear muffs, gloves for the cold (not for sports), shawls, wraps

Costumes

Cowboy boots

Choir and altar clothing, clerical vestments

Non-commercial dry cleaning or laundry services

Employee uniforms

Formal clothing (sold or rented)

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits and uniforms

Hosiery

Lab coats

Laundry services (except commercial)

Leg warmers

Martial arts attire

Pajamas and night gowns

Prom dresses

Rented clothing, including non-protective uniforms, formal wear, and costumes

Rented shoes (without cleats or spikes)

Scout uniforms

Ski suits and vests (but not ski boots)

Suspenders

Uniforms for work and school (as long as they’re not protective uniforms)

Note that layaway items do qualify if you put it on layaway this week.

Rainchecks only qualify if you’re purchasing a rainchecked item during the holiday. A raincheck issued during the holiday won’t get you tax-free status for something you buy later.

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Maryland

The following items are examples of what DO NOT qualify for tax free status in Maryland this week. See a complete list here.

Any alterations

Aprons

Sports items like athletic pads, baseball mitts, football gloves and other sports gloves

Baby bibs

Bathing caps

Fabrics

Hair accessories, like bobby pins, bows, clips, bands

Handbags and purses, makeup bags

Jewelry

Accessories like cuff links

Wheeled tennis shoes

Insoles

Iron-on patches

Monogramming

Rented skates

Scarves

Shoulder pads (whether for sport or for dresses or jackets)

Ties

Wallets, billfolds

Watches and watch bands

Wigs

Yarn

Zippers

READ NEXT: Can You Shop Online for Tax-Free Weekend 2019, Including Amazon?